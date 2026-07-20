Vivo X300 E Launch Confirmed: Check Battery, Camera, Expected Specs And Pre-Order Offers

Vivo has officially confirmed that the Vivo X300 E will debut in China on July 27, while pre-orders for the smartphone have already gone live ahead of its release. The company has also announced a range of offers for early buyers, confirmed one major hardware upgrade and revealed the colour options. Although Vivo has not yet disclosed the handset’s complete specifications or pricing, earlier leaks and certification listings have already painted a detailed picture of what buyers can expect from the upcoming smartphone.

Reportedly, customers who reserve the Vivo X300 E before launch will receive a one-year extended warranty worth CNY 288 (around Rs. 4,100), a three-year battery protection plan and a limited-edition power bank. The smartphone will go on sale at 9am local time (6:30am IST) on July 27 and will be available in Black, Orange and White colour options.

Why the Vivo X300 E is shaping up to be a big battery upgrade

Among the few official hardware details confirmed so far, Vivo says the Vivo X300 E will feature a 7,200mAh battery, making it one of the biggest batteries in the X300 lineup. Earlier reports, however, had suggested the handset could pack a 7,015mAh typical battery with support for 90W fast charging.

Those charging capabilities were also hinted at earlier this month when a China Compulsory Certification (3C) listing linked to model number V2612A pointed to 90W wired charging and 5G connectivity, indicating that the smartphone had cleared another regulatory requirement before launch.

What leaks reveal about the Vivo X300 E display, processor and cameras

Reports say that while Vivo is keeping the full specification sheet under wraps, previous reports suggest the Vivo X300 E will sport a 6.59-inch flat OLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, up to 5,000 nits peak brightness and 4320Hz PWM dimming.

The handset is also tipped to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage. It is expected to ship with Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

As per reports, for photography, the Vivo X300 E is expected to retain Vivo’s partnership with Zeiss and feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom. A 50-megapixel autofocus front camera is also expected.

Where the Vivo X300 E fits in Vivo’s flagship lineup

Once launched, the Vivo X300 E will become the latest addition to the company’s growing X300 family, which already includes the Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 FE and Vivo X300s. Reports suggest the new model will continue the Zeiss collaboration while targeting a lower price segment than some of its siblings, though Vivo is yet to announce the official price and complete specifications.

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