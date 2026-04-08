Vivo X300 FE To Debut In India: Triple Camera Setup, Snapdragon 8 Chipset And Wireless Charging Support, Check All Specs, Launch Timeline And Price

Smartphone manufacturer Vivo launched Vivo X300 FE in Russia earlier this year and as per latest media reports the company is now gearing up for launch of the X300 FE in the Indian market soon. The handset will join the X300 Pro smartphone in India whereas the Vivo X300 Ultra is also rumoured to launch in India soon.

Vivo X300FE features and specifications

The device features a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, and it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC. The rear panel of the device features a triple rear camera system with a 50MP main camera supported by Optical image stabilization, a 50MP periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom and an 8MP ultrawide sensor whereas the front panel features a 50MP camera for selfie and video calling.

Vivo X300FE Launch Timeline

According to a recent media report, the company will launch the device in the first week of May. The reports further describe that the handset is expected to be launched in three colour options, i.e., Black, Green, and purple shade. The report also consists of a purported India specific green colour model of the device.

The leaked image claims that the Vivo X300 FE will feature a horizontal triple camera setup on the rear panel, along with Zeiss branding. The device is expected to feature same specifications as Russian variant.

Vivo X300 FE Price

The phone was launched in Russia at a starting price of RUB 60,299 which is roughly Rs 71,000. However, experts suggest that the Indian variant will be priced slightly lower. However, the company has not officially confirmed any of the information regarding the launch of X300 FE.

The company has recently launched X300 Ultra and X300s in the China market.

Vivo X300 Ultra features and specifications

The Vivo X300 Ultra features a 6.82-inch LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset paired up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the X300 Ultra features a triple camera setup offering a primary sensor of 200MP with 35mm focal length, 200MP periscope telephoto lens and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. The newly launched smartphone supports teleconverter attachment consisting of a “Big Gun” 400 teleconverter offering up to 400mm focal length and 17.4x optical zoom.

The device also supports extended zoom up to 1600mm along with stabilisation and autofocus enhancements. A secondary “Lipstick 200” teleconverter provides a compact option with several shooting modes.

The phone is packed with a massive 7,000mAh battery supported by 100W wired charging and 40W wireless charging

Vivo X300s features and specifications

The handset features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC paired with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage. The handset runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.

In terms of optics, the rear panel features a triple camera setup offering a primary sensor of 200MP, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor and a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor with up to 3x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom.

The newly launched smartphone is packed with a bigger 7,100mAh battery supported by 90W wired charging and 40W wireless charging support. Also Read: Oppo F33 Series All Set To Debut In India: 50MP Ultra-Wide Selfie Camera With 100-Degree Field View, Enhanced Durability, And AI Features, Check All Details And Launch Date

