Thursday, March 20, 2025
Live Tv
Vivo Y19e Launched in India: Here’s Why This Is Your Pick If You’re Looking For Budget Friendly Smartphone

Vivo has officially launched its most affordable smartphone, the Vivo Y19e, in India. This budget-friendly device comes with a large HD+ display, a Unisoc chipset, and a massive 5,500mAh battery.

Vivo Y19e Launched in India: Here’s Why This Is Your Pick If You’re Looking For Budget Friendly Smartphone

Vivo has officially launched its most affordable smartphone, the Vivo Y19e, in India that comes with a large HD+ display


Vivo has officially launched its most affordable smartphone, the Vivo Y19e, in India. This budget-friendly device comes with a large HD+ display, a Unisoc chipset, and a massive 5,500mAh battery. The smartphone runs on Android 14 with FunTouch OS 14 and boasts IP64 certification, making it resistant to dust and water.

With its combination of affordability and essential features, the Vivo Y19e is expected to attract users looking for a reliable smartphone without breaking the bank.

Vivo Y19e: Price and Availability

The Vivo Y19e is launched in a single variant featuring 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, priced at ₹7,999. The smartphone comes in two stylish color options: Titanium Silver and Majestic Green.

Starting March 20, the device is available for purchase on major e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo’s official e-store, and authorized retail stores across India.

Launch Offers for Vivo Y19e Buyers

To make the deal even more attractive, Vivo has introduced several launch offers for customers purchasing the Y19e. These include:

  • A Jio prepaid plan worth ₹449, which provides:
    • 84GB of total data (3GB per day)
    • Unlimited voice calls
    • 100 SMS per day
    • Free access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud

Additionally, customers can enjoy extra benefits worth up to ₹5,000, including:

✔ ₹50 cashback on the first 40 recharges
✔ EaseMyTrip vouchers worth ₹1,500
✔ Ajio discount vouchers worth ₹1,000
✔ 20% off on medicine purchases via Netmeds (maximum discount of ₹500)
✔ ₹500 student discount (upon approval)

Vivo Y19e: Key Features and Specifications

Display and Design

  • Screen Size: 6.74-inch HD+ display
  • Resolution: 720×1600 pixels
  • Refresh Rate: 90Hz for smooth scrolling and gaming

The smartphone offers a sleek and lightweight design, making it comfortable for one-handed use.

Performance and Storage

  • Processor: Octa-core Unisoc chipset
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Internal Storage: 64GB (expandable via microSD card)

This setup ensures decent performance for daily tasks, social media browsing, and light gaming.

Camera Setup

  • Rear Cameras:
    • 13MP primary sensor (f/2.2 aperture)
    • 0.08MP secondary sensor (f/3.0 aperture)
  • Front Camera: 5MP selfie camera (f/2.2 aperture)

The dual-camera setup at the back allows users to capture basic photographs, while the front camera is suitable for video calls and selfies.

Battery and Charging

  • Battery Capacity: 5,500mAh
  • Charging Speed: 15W fast charging support

The massive battery ensures long hours of usage, making the Vivo Y19e a perfect companion for users who need extended screen time without frequent charging.

Security and Durability

  • Fingerprint Sensor: Side-mounted for quick and secure unlocking
  • Certification: Military-grade certification for added durability

With these features, the Vivo Y19e offers solid security and a robust build that can withstand daily wear and tear.

ALSO READ: Will AI Replace Human Coders By The End Of 2025? Here’s What OpenAI CPO Kevin Weil Predicts

