LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump latest world news bcci mamata banerjee BlackmailCase Lakshmi Priya Angadveer Iran news farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news anti-conversion law CUET scorecard Indian Equity Market News donald trump latest world news bcci mamata banerjee BlackmailCase Lakshmi Priya Angadveer Iran news farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news anti-conversion law CUET scorecard Indian Equity Market News donald trump latest world news bcci mamata banerjee BlackmailCase Lakshmi Priya Angadveer Iran news farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news anti-conversion law CUET scorecard Indian Equity Market News donald trump latest world news bcci mamata banerjee BlackmailCase Lakshmi Priya Angadveer Iran news farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news anti-conversion law CUET scorecard Indian Equity Market News
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump latest world news bcci mamata banerjee BlackmailCase Lakshmi Priya Angadveer Iran news farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news anti-conversion law CUET scorecard Indian Equity Market News donald trump latest world news bcci mamata banerjee BlackmailCase Lakshmi Priya Angadveer Iran news farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news anti-conversion law CUET scorecard Indian Equity Market News donald trump latest world news bcci mamata banerjee BlackmailCase Lakshmi Priya Angadveer Iran news farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news anti-conversion law CUET scorecard Indian Equity Market News donald trump latest world news bcci mamata banerjee BlackmailCase Lakshmi Priya Angadveer Iran news farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news anti-conversion law CUET scorecard Indian Equity Market News
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Vivo Y500 4G Global Debut Soon: Check Expected India Price, AMOLED Display And 8,100mAh Battery

Vivo Y500 4G Global Debut Soon: Check Expected India Price, AMOLED Display And 8,100mAh Battery

Vivo has teased the launch of the Vivo Y500 4G in Nepal, confirming a 1.5K AMOLED display and an 8,100mAh battery.

Vivo Y500 4G to be launched globally (Image: X)
Vivo Y500 4G to be launched globally (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 18:08 IST

The Vivo Y500 4G has already been teased by the manufacturer with several features revealed before the phone officially launches. The smartphone should soon be released in Nepal, and the company has revealed some information related to its screen and battery via teaser images posted on the company’s Instagram page. This news was followed shortly after the smartphone became known when it was spotted in the Google Play Console database. In addition, the teasers have revealed that the smartphone will come equipped with a 1.5K Infinity AMOLED screen, along with an enormous 8,100 mAh BlueVolt battery. Though the phone’s exact launch date remains unknown, it seems that the launch will soon happen. The phone is expected to debut in India around mid 2026

Vivo Y500 4G: Google Play listing hints at processor and software details

Vivo has also teased that the Vivo Y500 will be powered by an “ultra-smooth processor”, although the company has not officially disclosed the chipset name. Promotional images show the handset in a white colour option with a vertically placed rear camera module.

Meanwhile, the Google Play Console listing suggests that the Vivo Y500 could be equipped with a Unisoc T7300 processor. The listing further indicates that the smartphone may ship with Android 16 and 8GB RAM. These details, however, are yet to be officially confirmed by Vivo.

You Might Be Interested In

Vivo Y500 4G: What the 5G model offers as a reference point

The upcoming 4G model arrives after the launch of the Vivo Y500 5G in China in September last year. The 5G version debuted with a starting price of CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs 17,000) and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. It comes with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

This device includes a 6.77 inches AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with a dual back camera system that contains a 50-megapixel main lens and a 2-megapixel depth lens. There is also an 8-megapixel front-facing camera included in this device.

Vivo Y500 4G: Big battery and durability remain key highlights

Battery life is one of the biggest highlights of the Vivo Y500 lineup. The 5G variant packs an 8,200mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging, making it one of the larger batteries available in its segment.

The handset also carries IP68, IP69 and IP69+ ratings for dust and water resistance. While Vivo has not confirmed whether all these specifications will make their way to the Vivo Y500 4G, the latest teasers indicate that the upcoming model will continue to focus on display quality and long battery life. 

Also Read: Is Apple iPhone 18 Pro Launch Timeline Confirmed? Faster Chip, Battery Life, And Imporved Optics   

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vivo Y500 4G Global Debut Soon: Check Expected India Price, AMOLED Display And 8,100mAh Battery
Tags: Vivo Y500Vivo Y500 5GVivo Y500 india launchVivo Y500 india price

RELATED News

Planning To Buy A Kia Car? Get It Now As The Company Will Increase Prices From July 1

Porsche 911 GT3 Launched In India

Will There Be A Star-Shaped 'Israel Edition' iPhone 18?

Tata Sierra EV To Debut Soon In India

Apple iPhone Air 2 To Debut Soon

LATEST NEWS

Did You Know Kate Winslet Once Quietly Visited Pushkar And Delhi’s Paharganj Right After Titanic Success? See Photos Here

Vivo Y500 4G Global Debut Soon: Check Expected India Price, AMOLED Display And 8,100mAh Battery

Shipping Ministry Explains Vessel Rescue Plan from Persian Gulf

Why Is Telegram Facing Increasing Government Scrutiny Across Countries?

Who is Om Prakash Rajbhar, UP Minister Who Claims Split in Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party?

Nesterra Launches New Collection, a Celebration of Grandeur, Craft and Timeless Luxury

Trump Reveals The Person He Will Blame If Iran Deal Goes Wrong

Good News For Agniveers: Delhi LG TS Sandhu Orders 20% Job Reservation For Them

Ahmedabad Tragedy: 17-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies

Khavda to Maharashtra: A Critical Power Transmission Link Strengthening India’s Energy Security

Vivo Y500 4G Global Debut Soon: Check Expected India Price, AMOLED Display And 8,100mAh Battery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vivo Y500 4G Global Debut Soon: Check Expected India Price, AMOLED Display And 8,100mAh Battery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vivo Y500 4G Global Debut Soon: Check Expected India Price, AMOLED Display And 8,100mAh Battery
Vivo Y500 4G Global Debut Soon: Check Expected India Price, AMOLED Display And 8,100mAh Battery
Vivo Y500 4G Global Debut Soon: Check Expected India Price, AMOLED Display And 8,100mAh Battery
Vivo Y500 4G Global Debut Soon: Check Expected India Price, AMOLED Display And 8,100mAh Battery

QUICK LINKS