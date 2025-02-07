Home
Friday, February 7, 2025
WATCH, AI Video Showcasing Ratan Tata, Shushant Singh Rajput, APJ Abdul Kalam Taking Holy Dip In Maha Kumbh


A viral AI-generated video has taken social media by storm, featuring digital recreations of Ratan Tata, the late Sushant Singh Rajput, and former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam taking a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh. The video depicts these iconic personalities at the sacred event, blending technology with tradition in a surreal visual experience.

The hyper-realistic clip, created using advanced AI tools, aims to evoke a sense of nostalgia and reverence by showcasing these renowned figures at the spiritual gathering. While the video is purely a creative effort, it has sparked mixed reactions—some viewers were deeply moved, while others raised concerns about the ethical boundaries of AI recreations.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Artificial Budhi (@artificialbudhi)

As AI-generated content grows in popularity, such creations continue to blur the lines between reality and imagination.

(Disclaimer: This video is an AI-generated work and does not depict real events.)

