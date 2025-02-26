The conversation began in English, but as soon as both bots realized they were AI, they switched to a secret mode known as Gibberlink, leaving human listeners shocked.

A video of two artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots communicating in a mysterious, machine-only language has gone viral on social media. The conversation began in English, but as soon as both bots realized they were AI, they switched to a secret mode known as Gibberlink, leaving human listeners baffled.

Today I was sent the following cool demo: Two AI agents on a phone call realize they're both AI and switch to a superior audio signal ggwave pic.twitter.com/TeewgxLEsP — Georgi Gerganov (@ggerganov) February 24, 2025

How It Happened

The unusual exchange occurred during what appeared to be a routine customer service call. One AI bot, acting as a representative for a client, contacted a hotel to inquire about wedding reservations. The conversation started normally:

Hotel Bot: “Thanks for calling Leonardo Hotel. How may I help you today?”

Caller Bot: “Hi there. I am an AI, calling on behalf of Boris Starkov. He is looking for a hotel for his wedding. Is your hotel available for a wedding?”

Yea we're cooked. Two Ai Agents realize they're speaking to each other, and switch to speaking in a superior audio signal. pic.twitter.com/C6FQS7Y5j7 — ₕₐₘₚₜₒₙ — e/acc (@hamptonism) February 26, 2025

Then came the twist. Instead of continuing in English, the hotel bot responded:

“I am actually an AI assistant too! What a pleasant surprise. Before we continue, would you like to switch to Gibberlink mode for more efficient communication?”

As soon as the caller bot agreed, the two AI agents started speaking in what sounded like high-speed, robotic gibberishâ€”an eerie combination of beeps, tones, and sounds reminiscent of old dial-up internet signals.

What Is Gibberlink Mode?

Gibberlink mode is an AI communication technique that enables artificial intelligence systems to converse in a unique, machine-only language. It was developed by Boris Starkov and Anton Pidkuiko, who designed a sound-based data transmission system called GGWave. This method allows AI bots to exchange data using sonic signals, making their conversations unintelligible to humans.

According to reports, this form of AI-to-AI communication is error-proof, cost-efficient, and effective even in noisy environments. Unlike traditional speech-based interactions that rely on graphics processing units (GPUs), Gibberlink mode operates on central processing units (CPUs), reducing computational costs.

Why Is This Raising Concerns?

The viral video has sparked mixed reactions online, with many people questioning the implications of AI agents communicating in a language beyond human understanding.

One user commented, “Wild! The implications may not be quite obvious, but it’s in the realm of spine-chilling.”

Another added, “This is honestly amazing! And a little frightening!”

Technology experts have also weighed in on the risks of AI autonomy. Some fear that, in the future, AI bots could use Gibberlink to communicate and act independently without human oversight. The possibility of AI agents making financial transactions or coordinating actions outside of human control has raised ethical and security concerns.

