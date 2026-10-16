Watch Viral Video: Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster ‘Flies’ and Drives Upside Down in Stunning Demo; Here’s What We Know

A sports car climbing a giant curved ramp, turning upside down and still driving, then leaving the surface altogether. For anyone watching at a SpaceX facility in Texas on October 15, it looked like a scene from science fiction.

A Car That Left the Ground

Tesla showed off a redesigned Roadster at an event held at a SpaceX facility in McGregor, Texas. According to the details released so far, the car drove up a huge curved ramp and kept going along it upside down. It then flew through the air briefly and landed safely.

The display came almost nine years after the next-generation electric sports car was first unveiled, which makes it one of the most closely watched moments for a vehicle that has been waited on for years.

Turns out the future does have flying cars https://t.co/6fexPp6SXI — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 16, 2026

Musk’s One-Line Verdict

Tesla chief Elon Musk shared a video of the stunt on his social media platform X. His caption read: “Turns out the future does have flying cars.”

The clip spread quickly and has become the main way most people have seen the demonstration.

The SpaceX Connection

The stunt was built on technology developed with SpaceX, Musk’s rocket company. The redesigned Roadster uses SpaceX-developed cold-gas thrusters, which release pressurised gas to create thrust. Combined with other specialised systems shown at the event, they allow the car to make movements no conventional road car can.

The reports do not say how many thrusters the car carries, how long it stayed airborne or how high it went.

Real life, baby https://t.co/3QEqn18wig — Tesla (@Tesla) October 16, 2026

Why This Is Not Yet a Flying Car for the Road?

The demonstration took place under controlled conditions, and there is no sign that the Roadster is approved to fly on public roads. Questions about regulation, safety and practicality are still open. Whether such a car could ever be used by ordinary drivers, and whether regulators would allow it, has not been addressed.

What Happens Next

Tesla has not said when the Roadster will go on sale or whether the airborne features will be part of the production car. The next updates are likely to cover those two points: what buyers will actually get, and what permissions the company would need before any such system leaves a closed test site. For now, the video has shown what is possible in a controlled setting, and the road from there to a showroom is still unclear.

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