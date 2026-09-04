What Is ChatGPT-6 Astra? How OpenAI’s New AI Model Works, What It Can Do And Who Can Use It

What Makes ChatGPT-6 Astra Different?
This is GPT-6 Astra.
Anything you can do on a computer, Astra can do for you. Fast. pic.twitter.com/gDd0IsewJw
— OpenAI (@OpenAI) September 3, 2026
A Cautious, Phased Rollout
Who Can Access ChatGPT-6 Astra?
Khushi Patel is a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering automotive, technology, Lifestyle, entertainment, and mainstream news. She previously worked as a Copy Editor at Times Network and has written automotive editorial content, including comparison pieces, for TimesDrive.