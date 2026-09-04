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Home > Tech and Auto News > What Is ChatGPT-6 Astra? How OpenAI’s New AI Model Works, What It Can Do And Who Can Use It

What Is ChatGPT-6 Astra? How OpenAI’s New AI Model Works, What It Can Do And Who Can Use It

OpenAI’s GPT-6 Astra promises major advances in reasoning, coding, cybersecurity, browsing and professional tasks. Here’s how the model works, what makes it different and why its rollout matters.

What Is ChatGPT-6 Astra? Image Credit: @OpenAI
What Is ChatGPT-6 Astra? Image Credit: @OpenAI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-09-04 11:41 IST

OpenAI has introduced GPT-6 Astra, calling it the world’s most intelligent and aligned model to date. The company says Astra brings together years of research across pre-training, reinforcement learning and alignment, and is now state of the art in areas like computer use, browsing, software engineering, cybersecurity, science and everyday professional work.
 
CEO Sam Altman described Astra as a new capability level altogether, telling reporters it has already changed how he works day to day. He said he expects the model to fuel a wave of entrepreneurship, creativity, scientific discovery and economic growth in the months ahead.
 

What Makes ChatGPT-6 Astra Different?

 
According to OpenAI, Astra scores 98 percent on FrontierMath Tier 4, a benchmark considered among the hardest tests of mathematical reasoning, and has already helped work through long standing open problems in mathematics. It also posts a 99.9 percent score on ARC AGI 3 and a perfect 100 percent on ExploitBench, a cybersecurity benchmark.
 
The model can build documents, spreadsheets and presentations that follow a user’s existing templates and writing style, while pulling in only the context relevant to the task at hand. It also shows stronger visual judgment when creating websites, applications and renderings, and can independently browse the web to complete real world tasks, such as searching for a doctor and filling out a contact form on their website.
 
Here is the official tweet from OpenAI about  ChatGPT-6 Astra :-



A Cautious, Phased Rollout

 
Astra is also the first OpenAI model to hit the company’s “Critical” threshold for cybersecurity risk under its Preparedness Framework, meaning it is capable of identifying and exploiting previously unknown vulnerabilities without step by step human guidance. Because of this, OpenAI is rolling out access gradually.
 

Who Can Access ChatGPT-6 Astra?

The model is currently available to a limited set of organisations through OpenAI’s Daybreak access programme, with wider availability expected in the coming days for ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business and Enterprise users, as well as through the OpenAI API, Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services. Altman said the model underwent a formal review process with the Trump administration before its release.
 
Whether Astra can handle these advanced tasks reliably in real-world settings, without errors or fresh safety concerns, remains to be seen as the rollout expands.
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What Is ChatGPT-6 Astra? How OpenAI’s New AI Model Works, What It Can Do And Who Can Use It

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What Is ChatGPT-6 Astra? How OpenAI’s New AI Model Works, What It Can Do And Who Can Use It

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What Is ChatGPT-6 Astra? How OpenAI’s New AI Model Works, What It Can Do And Who Can Use It
What Is ChatGPT-6 Astra? How OpenAI’s New AI Model Works, What It Can Do And Who Can Use It
What Is ChatGPT-6 Astra? How OpenAI’s New AI Model Works, What It Can Do And Who Can Use It
What Is ChatGPT-6 Astra? How OpenAI’s New AI Model Works, What It Can Do And Who Can Use It

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