Every device connected to the internet has an IP (Internet Protocol) address, a numerical label that lets data find its way to you. Whether you’re troubleshooting a connection, setting up a game server, or configuring remote access, knowing your IP is useful. The quickest way to see your public IP is to visit a site like what is my ip, which shows it instantly in your browser. But if you need your device’s local IP address, here’s how to find it on every major platform.

Public vs. local IP addresses

Your public IP is assigned by your internet service provider and is what websites see when you browse. Your local (private) IP is assigned by your router and identifies your device on your home or office network. It usually looks like 192.168.x.x or 10.x.x.x. An online lookup shows your public IP; the steps below show your local one.

On a Windows PC

Open Settings > Network & Internet, select Wi-Fi or Ethernet, and click your connection. Scroll down to the properties section and look for the IPv4 address. Prefer the command line? Press Windows + R, type cmd , press Enter, then type ipconfig . Your address is listed next to “IPv4 Address.”

On a Mac

Click the Apple menu and open System Settings > Network. Select your active connection (Wi-Fi or Ethernet) and click Details; your IP address appears under TCP/IP. For a faster shortcut, hold the Option key and click the Wi-Fi icon in the menu bar to see it at a glance.

On an iPhone

Go to Settings > Wi-Fi and tap the blue “i” icon next to the network you’re connected to. Your IP address is listed in the IPv4 Address section.

On an Android phone

Open Settings > Network & Internet (or Connections on Samsung devices), tap Wi-Fi, then tap the network you’re connected to. Depending on your phone, the IP address appears right away or under an Advanced section. Menu names vary slightly by manufacturer and Android version.

Keeping your IP address private

Your public IP can reveal your approximate location and internet provider. If privacy matters to you, a VPN masks your real IP by routing your traffic through another server. Keep in mind that most home connections use dynamic IPs, which can change periodically, so check again whenever you need an up-to-date address.

The bottom line

Finding your IP address takes only a few seconds on any device. Use an online lookup for your public address, and your device’s network settings for your local one. Once you know where to look, you’ll never have to wonder again.