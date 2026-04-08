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Home > Tech and Auto News > What Is The Reason Behind Layoffs At Amazon? Second Wave Could Cut 14,000 Jobs Next Month After 16,000 Already Axed

What Is The Reason Behind Layoffs At Amazon? Second Wave Could Cut 14,000 Jobs Next Month After 16,000 Already Axed

Amazon may cut up to 14,000 more jobs after already laying off around 16,000, potentially taking total layoffs to 30,000.

Amazon May Plan Second Round Of Layoffs, Up To 14,000 Jobs At Risk (Image: AI-generated)
Amazon May Plan Second Round Of Layoffs, Up To 14,000 Jobs At Risk (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 8, 2026 16:48:55 IST

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What Is The Reason Behind Layoffs At Amazon? Second Wave Could Cut 14,000 Jobs Next Month After 16,000 Already Axed

There are rumors that Amazon will be getting rid of even more employees in 2026, with as many as 14,000 additional employees being cut, to create a total of up to 30,000 layoffs—one of the largest employment reductions in Amazon’s history.

Reports say that Amazon’s possible second phase of layoffs comes on the heels of the approximately 16,000 layoffs that took place this year as part of a broad restructuring plan. As well as before the recent layoff of 14,000 roles in late 2025, these layoffs have established a clear pattern of shrinking Amazon’s corporate workforce.

Reports Suggest Cuts Across Teams, But Amazon Pushes Back

According to reports, the new layoffs will likely target mid-level managers and white-collar employees across many different Amazon business units, including AWS, Retail, and Human Resources. The reason for the layoffs appears to be a desire to eliminate layers of management in order to increase operational efficiency.

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However, Amazon has strongly denied many of the reports of upcoming job cuts. The company describes the idea of another round of layoffs as “not true, and not based on any fact” despite the continued circulation of the story, including through internal sources as well as community sources.

Amazon Layoffs: AI And Efficiency Drive Major Workforce Changes

One of the biggest reasons behind these layoffs is Amazon’s growing emphasis on AI and efficiency. Amazon’s CEO Andy Jassy has made it clear that new technologies will affect how we carry out work and could potentially eliminate some job positions altogether.

In an earlier letter to employees, Jassy stated, “we will need to employ fewer people to accomplish some of the current responsibilities” and spoke about how automation and AI tools will help shape the future workforce of the company.

Amazon Layoffs: Company Restructuring Aims To Reduce Bureaucracy

According to Amazon, the layoffs are part of a comprehensive plan to streamline the organisation by removing unnecessary levels of bureaucracy. Senior HR leader Beth Galetti stated, “We will be able to establish a more efficient and adaptable organisation by reducing the levels of bureaucracy, increasing accountability, and removing layers.”

The company explained that it had over-hired during pandemic-era and is now bringing its headcount into line with what is required for current business conditions. Amazon will also continue to hire in high-priority areas; these will primarily be areas related to future growth and innovation.

Amazon Layoffs Continue to Generate Uncertainty for Employees

The ongoing cycle of layoffs has caused uncertainty for a large section of employees, particularly those holding corporate roles. In some cases, employees who were terminated from their jobs due to layoffs have had the opportunity to search for a new position within their organisation. However, the general trend suggests that companies are working towards a lean organisation.

While Amazon has denied any plans to lay off employees in the near future, analysts indicate that workplace changes focused on improving efficiency via new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, are likely to affect how many employees will be employed in the future. The current scenario remains uncertain for employees and industry watchers alike. They are patiently awaiting further developments regarding the future of layoffs.

Also Read: Greece To Ban Social Media For Under-15s From 2027 As PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis Cites Anxiety, Poor Sleep And Addictive Platforms    

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What Is The Reason Behind Layoffs At Amazon? Second Wave Could Cut 14,000 Jobs Next Month After 16,000 Already Axed

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What Is The Reason Behind Layoffs At Amazon? Second Wave Could Cut 14,000 Jobs Next Month After 16,000 Already Axed

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What Is The Reason Behind Layoffs At Amazon? Second Wave Could Cut 14,000 Jobs Next Month After 16,000 Already Axed
What Is The Reason Behind Layoffs At Amazon? Second Wave Could Cut 14,000 Jobs Next Month After 16,000 Already Axed
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