Saturday, April 12, 2025
WhatsApp Down: Users Worldwide Face Issues Sending Messages On April 12, 2025

WhatsApp went down globally on April 12, 2025, with over 600 outage reports recorded on Downdetector. Users reported message delivery and connectivity issues.

WhatsApp Down: Users Worldwide Face Issues Sending Messages On April 12, 2025


On Saturday evening, April 12, WhatsApp users across several regions faced repeated issues while using the app, with many unable to upload statuses or send messages. The issue was first reported around 5:22 PM (IST) and surfaced again around 8 PM, according to real-time outage monitoring website DownDetector.

Data collected by DownDetector revealed that by early evening, at least 597 complaints were registered, with 85% related to messaging problems, 12% to general app functions, and 3% to login troubles.

The affected users turned to social media to express their frustration, with one user on X (formerly Twitter) noting that status uploads were taking too long, suggesting the app was down.

No official statement was issued by Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. However, complaints were not limited to WhatsApp alone—several users also mentioned difficulties while accessing Facebook and Instagram, which are also owned by Meta.

This isn’t the first time WhatsApp users have faced technical issues this year. A major global outage occurred in late February, affecting WhatsApp Web, messaging, and calling services. During that incident, over 9,000 complaints were recorded, as reported by DownDetector.

Adding to the digital disruption on April 12, users across India also experienced a nationwide outage in digital payments, especially those using UPI (Unified Payments Interface). As of noon, nearly 1,168 complaints were logged about failed transactions. Google Pay users filed 96 complaints, while Paytm users reported 23 issues.

In response, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) acknowledged the technical problems. They confirmed that some UPI transactions were failing due to internal errors and stated they were actively working to resolve the matter. NPCI apologized for the inconvenience and promised timely updates.

This double-hit of WhatsApp outage and UPI service disruption left many users frustrated as they struggled with both communication and digital payments during the same day.

