WhatsApp has started rolling out a scheduled messages feature, allowing users to write messages in advance and have them delivered automatically at a date and time of their choice. The long-awaited addition ends the need to stay awake to send birthday wishes at midnight or rely on reminders to send important messages later. Users can schedule text messages, photographs and videos in both individual conversations and group chats, with delivery possible anywhere between 10 minutes and 14 days in advance.

The Meta-owned messaging platform confirmed the rollout in a blog post, describing scheduled messages as one of the most requested features by its users. The global rollout has begun for both iOS and Android users, although it may take the coming weeks to reach all accounts.

How the new WhatsApp scheduled messages feature works

Using the feature is relatively simple once it becomes available on an account. Users first need to open the individual or group conversation where they want to send a message and type their text in the chat box. Instead of tapping the send button, they must press and hold it to access the scheduling option.

They can then choose their preferred delivery date and time and confirm the selection. The message will automatically reach the recipient at the scheduled moment, without requiring any further action from the sender. Recipients will see it just like a regular message and will not be told that it was prepared or scheduled earlier.

WhatsApp lets users track and delete scheduled messages

The feature also comes with an option to manage messages waiting to be delivered. Users will be able to view all their scheduled messages in one place, making it easier to keep track of upcoming greetings, reminders and other planned communications.

Plans can change, and WhatsApp will allow users to delete a scheduled message before its delivery. However, the company has not clarified whether an already scheduled message can be edited or its delivery time changed. Therefore, users should not assume that these options will be available.

Another important detail is that scheduled messages will go through even if the sender’s phone is switched off or its battery has run out. This means users will not have to keep their devices powered on at the selected delivery time.

WhatsApp promises end-to-end encryption for scheduled messages

Privacy will remain unchanged with the introduction of the feature. WhatsApp has confirmed that scheduled messages will continue to receive end-to-end encryption, ensuring that nobody else, including the platform itself, can read the conversations. Support for photographs and videos alongside text also makes the feature useful for more than simple reminders.

Announcing the launch, WhatsApp’s global head, Kunal Shah, wrote on X, “Be the first one to wish for their birthdays now. Scheduled messages on WA now.”

WhatsApp catches up with Telegram and Signal

Birthday greetings and special occasions are among the most obvious uses of scheduled messages, particularly when friends and family members live in different time zones. Users can also prepare exam wishes, reminders and important updates beforehand. Businesses communicating with customers through WhatsApp and groups coordinating work could also find the feature useful.

However, the addition puts WhatsApp behind competitors such as Telegram and Signal, which have offered message scheduling for some time. With this rollout, the platform is finally bringing a feature that users of rival messaging services have already been enjoying.

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