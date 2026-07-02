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Home > Tech and Auto News > WhatsApp First, Now Telegram And Signal Face Centre’s Username Scrutiny

WhatsApp First, Now Telegram And Signal Face Centre’s Username Scrutiny

After issuing a notice to Meta over WhatsApp's proposed username feature, the Centre has also sought explanations from Telegram and Signal, citing concerns over impersonation, phishing and online fraud.

Centre's Username Crackdown Reaches Telegram And Signal (Image: AI-generated)
Centre's Username Crackdown Reaches Telegram And Signal (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-07-02 22:20 IST

The Centre has widened its scrutiny of the proposed ‘username’ feature on messaging platforms, issuing notices to Telegram and Signal after earlier seeking an explanation from Meta over WhatsApp’s planned rollout in India. Both platforms have been asked to explain how their username systems work and what safeguards are in place to prevent impersonation and misuse.

The move comes days after the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) sent a notice to Meta, raising concerns that WhatsApp’s username feature could make it easier for fraudsters to carry out phishing, online fraud and so-called digital arrest scams. The development also comes against the backdrop of Telegram facing a week-long ban in India ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination in June.

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Government raises concerns over impersonation risks linked to username feature

According to Meta, a username is an “optional unique identifier you can choose for your WhatsApp account”. It starts with the @ symbol (for example, @Name123) and allows other users to message or call someone without knowing their phone number.

However, the Centre has expressed concern that the feature could enable “impersonation and identity spoofing” and has asked Meta to submit a detailed explanation within three days. The government has also asked the company not to roll out the feature until consultations are completed to its satisfaction.

Notice warns of cybercrime risks, seeks response within three days

The notice stated, “It is felt that the feature may materially increase the incidence of online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams and impersonation attacks, by enabling bad actors to solicit and message victims. Furthermore, this feature may facilitate impersonation and identity spoofing, including impersonation of individuals, public authorities, financial institutions, and government agencies, by permitting the adoption of usernames closely resembling those of genuine persons or institutions.”

It further said, “Accordingly, you are directed to explain why regulatory action ought not to be initiated under the Information Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act), the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (IT Rules, 2021) and other laws as may be applicable for launching a feature that may increase cybercrimes. You are directed to furnish a detailed explanation, supported by relevant documents, on this new feature, within three days of its receipt. You are also directed not to roll out this feature until the consultation on this point is achieved to the satisfaction of the Government.”

WhatsApp says multiple safeguards are already built into the feature

Responding to the concerns, WhatsApp said the feature has not yet been launched and that several protections have already been built in to reduce the risk of misuse.

A WhatsApp spokesperson said, “The ability to use a username is not yet live and will roll out slowly later this year. To protect against impersonation, we’ve held the highest-profile names, think public figures, government entities, celebrities, verified Meta accounts, so they can only ever be claimed by their legitimate owners and lookalike derivatives of known names are held as well.” The company also said it has built “multiple layers of defence against scams.”

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: iPhone 17 Pro Max Flipkart Sale: Check New Offers, Rs 12,000 Discount, Bank Deals And Exchange Bonus    

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WhatsApp First, Now Telegram And Signal Face Centre’s Username Scrutiny
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