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Home > Tech and Auto News > WhatsApp Introduces Usernames: Chat Without Sharing Your Phone Number With This New Privacy Feature

WhatsApp Introduces Usernames: Chat Without Sharing Your Phone Number With This New Privacy Feature

WhatsApp is rolling out usernames, allowing users to chat without sharing their phone numbers. The new privacy feature will be available globally over the coming months.

WhatsApp Introduces Usernames: Chat Without Sharing Your Phone Number With This New Privacy Feature. Photo: Canva
WhatsApp Introduces Usernames: Chat Without Sharing Your Phone Number With This New Privacy Feature. Photo: Canva

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Tue 2026-06-30 09:32 IST

WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that will let people chat without sharing their phone number. Instead, people will be able to make a special username and then use that to connect with other friends and family. This privacy update is made to give users more control over their personal info , and it will roll out to everyone around the world over the next few months. According to a statement, “Your phone number is personal and sometimes you want to connect without handing it over, that’s why we’re introducing usernames for WhatsApp.”

“Starting this week, you can reserve a username to use later this year when we launch the feature. It takes just a few seconds, make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp and then go to Settings > Account > Username,” it stated.

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How You Can Chat Without Sharing Your Number 

According to Meta, users phone numbers will no longer be shared automatically in places like when someone joins a big group chat or when messaging a person or a business for the first time. Instead, people can connect by using usernames, which gives more privacy.

Meta also said there will be no public directory for usernames, and no “suggest” list either. So this means, someone can reach you only if they already know your exact username.

Meta added that the feature is going to roll out in stages to users across the world during the next few months. People should get a notification once it becomes available in their country. 

WhatsApp’s New Private ‘Side Chat’ Feature

WhatsApp is testing a new feature called “Side Chat” which lets users access into Meta AI without having to leave their personal or group chats. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp’s new feature Side chat allows people to talk to Meta AI while they are still in a regular conversation with friends or family without actually leaving the conversation. 

In other words, you can ask some questions from Meta AI or do a quick search for information and you dont need to switch over to some other screen. 

For example, you’re trying to decide where to eat with your friends. Meta AI can quickly look up a restaurant’s opening hours, menu, or whether table booking is available. Then the details show up in a side panel so you can pick what to do easier, without constantly interrupting the conversation. 

WhatsApp also says this feature is built using its “Private Processing” technology which is similar to its private chat features. 

The company claims these AI chats stay private so nobody else can view them including Meta, and on top of that, the conversations are temporary; they vanish after a set time by default.

Also Read: WhatsApp’s New Private ‘Side Chat’ Feature: What Meta AI’s New Feature Does and How It Works 

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WhatsApp Introduces Usernames: Chat Without Sharing Your Phone Number With This New Privacy Feature

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WhatsApp Introduces Usernames: Chat Without Sharing Your Phone Number With This New Privacy Feature
WhatsApp Introduces Usernames: Chat Without Sharing Your Phone Number With This New Privacy Feature
WhatsApp Introduces Usernames: Chat Without Sharing Your Phone Number With This New Privacy Feature
WhatsApp Introduces Usernames: Chat Without Sharing Your Phone Number With This New Privacy Feature

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