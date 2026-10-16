WhatsApp Launches Its Biggest Feature: No App, No Account, No Charges – But You Can Make Calls! What Is Guest Call, And How It Works?

WhatsApp is rolling out a guest calling feature that allows people to join voice or video calls without having an account or installing the app on their phones. The feature could make it easier to hold work meetings, attend online classes and connect with people who do not use the messaging platform. Calls remain free, end-to-end encrypted and unlimited in duration, while guests can participate without signing up for the service.

How WhatsApp guest calls work and how hosts can invite participants

Users can create a guest call by opening WhatsApp, going to the Calls tab and tapping the “+” icon. They can then generate a call link and share it with anyone they want to invite. Recipients can open the link in a computer browser, enter their name and request access without creating an account.

On the other hand, once clicked, the link does not grant instant access to the guests. The guests are put in a waiting room first and have to be accepted by the host to access the video call. Guests can also be ejected from the chat at any point in time by the host.

WhatsApp guest calling allows for 32 participants and screen sharing

The function can be applied in one-to-one conversations as well as group chats, where there can be a maximum of 32 participants. There are various interaction features available to guests such as screen sharing, use of emojis and raising hands during discussions. This means that guests can actively take part in the discussions and not just listen.

There are some limitations. Guests cannot view the phone numbers of other participants, send messages or directly invite additional people to the call. Only users with an existing WhatsApp account can create guest call links, meaning at least one participant must be registered on the platform.

WhatsApp guest calls are rolling out gradually to users

In a blog post, WhatsApp announced that the feature is rolling out, but said it may take some time to reach everyone. According to WABetaInfo, the option is appearing in the latest versions of the app, although availability may vary as the rollout continues. Users who cannot find the feature yet may have to wait until it becomes available on their accounts.

Google Calendar and Outlook integration planned for later this year

WhatsApp is also preparing calendar integrations to make scheduling online meetings easier. Later this year, the company plans to introduce support for Google Calendar and Microsoft Outlook.

Users will be able to connect their WhatsApp accounts through a plugin and add a call link directly to a calendar invitation. People receiving the invitation will then be able to join the call whether or not they have a WhatsApp account.

Together, these changes could make WhatsApp more useful for meetings involving colleagues, students and other participants outside a user’s usual contacts. For now, guest calling will become available to users as the gradual rollout reaches their accounts.

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