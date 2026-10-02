Are WhatsApp Messages to Cost Money From October 1? Find Out Who Will Pay, What the Charges Mean and Check the Complete Rate List

WhatsApp is changing how businesses are charged for customer service messages from October 1, with some messages that were previously free becoming paid. The new pricing applies to businesses using the WhatsApp Business Platform in India and other markets. Under the revised system, businesses will receive 1,000 free service messages per business phone number every month in India. After that limit is crossed, each additional service message will cost Rs 0.115.

The change covers certain non-template service messages as well as utility messages sent during an active 24-hour customer service window. Businesses using direct integration and those working through solution providers were required to add a payment method to their accounts by September 30.

WhatsApp payment rule could affect message delivery

Accounts without a payment method on file could see their service messages stop being delivered from October 1. The payment requirement therefore applies even to businesses that have previously used some customer service messaging without charges.

WhatsApp already charges businesses for marketing, utility and authentication template messages. However, some customer service messages were previously free. Under the new system, non-template service messages will no longer be entirely free.

WhatsApp service messages get new per-message charge

These non-template messages are free-form replies sent by human customer service agents or third-party AI systems after a customer starts a conversation. They can only be sent while the 24-hour customer service window is open and cannot be used to begin a new conversation.

Utility messages sent within an active 24-hour customer service window will also be charged from October 1. In India, the Rs 0.115 rate is aligned with the applicable utility and authentication message rate. WhatsApp determines the applicable pricing based on the recipient’s market.

WhatsApp AI messages follow separate token pricing

However, AI-generated messages delivered through a Meta Business Agent will be charged under a different token-based pricing model. According to available data, Meta charges $2 for 1 million tokens worldwide. An average message can contain about 20,000 – 25,000 tokens, meaning the price per message can range from 4 to 5 cents.

Complex chats requiring more tokens may cost more. Therefore, companies using AI-powered customer support services may pay extra charges outside regular service-message charges.

WhatsApp still keeps some free messaging options

The changes do not make every business message chargeable. The existing free entry-point window will continue when a customer contacts a business after clicking on a WhatsApp ad. Messages sent during that window can remain free.

However, separate AI token charges may still apply when a Meta Business Agent is used. The new WhatsApp pricing system therefore leaves some free messaging options in place while adding charges for specific service and utility messages.

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