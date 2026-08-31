WhatsApp Scam Alert Feature: How It Works, How To Activate It And Android, iPhone Availability

WhatsApp’s new Scam Alert feature has entered testing for a limited number of Android beta users, bringing Meta’s new on-device system for detecting suspicious messages closer to a wider rollout. The feature was officially detailed by Meta earlier this month and is currently available to select testers running WhatsApp beta version 2.26.34.1. While Meta has not announced an exact public release date, the beta rollout suggests that the feature could reach more users soon. Scam Alert is optional and is designed to warn users about possible scams from people who are not saved in their contacts.

WhatsApp Scam Alert status and expected rollout

As spotted by WABetaInfo, the feature is being tested on a limited number of Android devices. When enabled, Scam Alert uses a small machine learning model downloaded directly to the phone. The model analyses incoming messages from unknown contacts and checks whether they match patterns commonly seen in scam conversations.

If a message is identified as a likely scam, WhatsApp displays a warning inside the chat. The warning is visible only to the user and does not notify the sender. Users can then block and report the account, ignore the warning and continue the conversation, or mark the chat as trusted if they believe the alert is incorrect.

WhatsApp Scam Alert uses on-device AI for privacy

Meta said the model is trained using patterns found in scam conversations from reports users have submitted. Importantly, the message content is not automatically sent to WhatsApp, Meta or any third party as part of the detection process. The processing happens locally on the device, while end-to-end encryption remains in place.

If Scam Alert produces a false warning, users can mark the conversation as trusted. The warning will then disappear and the feature will not flag that particular chat again. Users can also choose to share their last five messages with WhatsApp to help improve the feature’s accuracy.

WhatsApp Scam Alert: How to activate the feature

Scam Alert is disabled by default because it is an optional feature. Once it becomes available on a supported app version, users can manually turn it on. The reported steps are to open WhatsApp, tap the three-dot menu, go to Settings, select Account or Privacy, and look for the Scam Alert option before switching it on.

The system is aimed at detecting scam patterns such as fake job offers and urgent financial demands from unknown senders. A “This may be a scam” warning banner can appear when the model detects such a pattern.

WhatsApp Scam Alert on Android and iPhone

For now, Android is the only platform where the feature is being tested. Select Android beta users are receiving Scam Alert, while it has not yet been deployed for iPhone users. Meta is expected to consider iOS availability at a later stage after the Android testing phase is completed.

The current beta test means the exact public rollout date remains unconfirmed, but the move from announcement to Android testing indicates that WhatsApp’s scam-warning system is progressing towards a wider release.

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