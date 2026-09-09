WhatsApp Stops Working on These Android Phones: Support Ends for Android 5 Devices—Check If Your Phone Is Affected

WhatsApp has decided to end support for phones that are operating using Android 5.0 Lollipop and Android 5.1 Lollipop. Starting from September 9, people who wish to access WhatsApp Messenger and WhatsApp Business will require Android 6.0 Marshmallow or higher.

Why This Isn’t Coming As A Surprise?

This wasn’t a sudden move. WhatsApp had flagged the change back in April, giving users a fair few months to sort themselves out. Through that stretch, the app kept nudging affected users with in app alerts warning that the September cutoff was coming. That warning period is now over, and phones stuck on Android 5.x simply won’t be able to open the app anymore.

Who Is Likely To Be Affected?

Most of the phones affected here are old, some over a decade old, and were simply never updated past Android 5 by their manufacturers. Yet plenty of these devices are still in everyday use, especially across India, Brazil, Pakistan, parts of Southeast Asia and several African countries. And if a phone genuinely cannot be pushed to Android 6.0 or above, there’s no workaround. WhatsApp just won’t run on it anymore.

Steps For Checking The Android Version On Your Phone

Are you not aware of the Android version of your phone? You just have to go to Settings > About phone > Android version. And if there happens to be any update waiting for you that will bring you to Android 6.0 and above, download it before trying to open WhatsApp. There isn’t much you can do in case your phone has reached its maximum support level other than upgrading your phone.

Remember To Take Backup First

In case you plan to upgrade your phone, make sure you take the backup of your chat history either on Google Drive or on your phone before switching phones. Once you’ve set WhatsApp again using the same phone number, all you have to do is restore your chat history from backup.

The Reasoning Behind The Cutoff

WhatsApp has explained that continuing to support such old versions of Android was holding back progress on newer features and tighter security. By pushing the minimum requirement to Android 6.0, the company says it can now put its energy into better performance and stronger protection for the much larger base of users on newer devices.

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