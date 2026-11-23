WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new privacy feature that could change how users share sensitive information on the messaging platform. Called View-Once Text Messages, the feature allows users to send written messages that recipients can open and read only once. After the recipient closes the message, its contents disappear from the chat and cannot be accessed again. WhatsApp is also adding restrictions to prevent screenshots, copying and forwarding, giving users greater control over the messages they share.

WhatsApp Extends View-Once Feature To Text Messages

Until now, WhatsApp’s View Once option was available for photos, videos and voice messages. The new development extends the functionality to ordinary text messages. According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, the option has started reaching select Android beta testers and is also rolling out to some iPhone users through the WhatsApp beta programme. The iOS feature has been spotted in beta version 26.45.10.73, while Android users have seen it in version 2.26.45.6.

How To Send A View-Once Text Message

Using the feature is reportedly straightforward. Users need to open an individual or group chat, type their message and press and hold the send button. A menu then appears with the option to send the text as a View-Once message. Once sent, the recipient will see a message bubble and must tap it to read the contents. After closing the viewing screen, the message disappears and an ‘opened’ indicator appears in the conversation.

Screenshots, Copying And Forwarding Blocked

The feature comes with additional privacy restrictions. Recipients reportedly cannot copy, save or forward View-Once text messages. WhatsApp also blocks screenshots and screen recordings while the message is being viewed. However, these protections are not foolproof. Someone could still photograph the screen using another device, so users should avoid treating the feature as a guarantee of complete privacy.

When Will The Feature Reach Everyone?

For now, View-Once text messages are available only to select beta testers, with a wider rollout expected gradually. WhatsApp has not announced an official date for their release to all users.

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