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Home > Tech and Auto News > WhatsApp’s New Private ‘Side Chat’ Feature: What Meta AI’s New Feature Does and How It Works

WhatsApp’s New Private ‘Side Chat’ Feature: What Meta AI’s New Feature Does and How It Works

WhatsApp is testing a new 'Side Chat' feature that lets users interact with Meta AI without leaving personal or group chats. Powered by Private Processing technology, the feature keeps AI conversations temporary and private, with Meta claiming it cannot access users' chats.

WhatsApp's New Private 'Side Chat' Feature: What Meta AI's New Feature Does and How It Works. Photo: AI
WhatsApp's New Private 'Side Chat' Feature: What Meta AI's New Feature Does and How It Works. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Mon 2026-06-29 10:54 IST

WhatsApp is testing a new feature called “Side Chat” which lets users access into Meta AI without having to leave their personal or group chats. The main goal is to make it easier for people to quickly search for information, plan activities, or get answers while still staying in the same conversations. WhatsApp says the feature uses private processing tech so even Meta cant read what you send in these AI chats. Here’s everything you need to know about WhatsApp’s new ‘Side Chat’ feature. 

How WhatsApp’s New ‘Side Chat’ Feature Works 

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp’s new feature Side chat allows people to talk to Meta AI while they are still in a regular conversation with friends or family without actually leaving the conversation. In other words, you can ask some questions from Meta AI or do a quick search for information and you dont need to switch over to some other screen. 

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For example, you’re trying to decide where to eat with your friends. Meta AI can quickly look up a restaurant’s opening hours, menu, or whether table booking is available. Then the details show up in a side panel so you can pick what to do easier, without constantly interrupting the conversation. 

WhatsApp also says this feature is built using its “Private Processing” technology which is similar to its private chat features. 

The company claims these AI chats stay private so nobody else can view them including Meta, and on top of that, the conversations are temporary; they vanish after a set time by default. 

What is Meta AI’s New Feature ‘Side Chat’ 

When someone starts a chat with Meta AI inside WhatsApp, the app makes a private, temporary conversation that only the person using the account can view. The content gets handled through a secure setup in which even Meta itself cannot look into it. 

These chats are not kept permanently as they automatically disappear after a certain period. 

Meta is also trying out voice along with video calling directly from WhatsApp’s web interface. So people could place voice or video calls with one person or with groups while using Windows or Mac computers without needing to install another app. 

Also Read: Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rain Creates Waterlogging, Andheri Subway Closed; Check IMD Forecast For Thane, Pune, Ratnagiri 

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WhatsApp’s New Private ‘Side Chat’ Feature: What Meta AI’s New Feature Does and How It Works
Tags: AI Technologyhome-hero-pos-3META AISide Chattech newswhatsappWhatsApp Features

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WhatsApp’s New Private ‘Side Chat’ Feature: What Meta AI’s New Feature Does and How It Works

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