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Home > Tech and Auto News > WhatsApp’s New Username Feature Has One Big Question: Will Privacy Come At The Cost Of Safety?

WhatsApp’s New Username Feature Has One Big Question: Will Privacy Come At The Cost Of Safety?

WhatsApp's upcoming username feature has sparked concerns that it could increase scams and impersonation, similar to Telegram, by allowing users to connect without sharing phone numbers.

WhatsApp launches username feature (Image: AI-generated)
WhatsApp launches username feature (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-06-30 18:16 IST

WhatsApp is preparing to roll out usernames, a feature that will let people connect without sharing their phone numbers. While the update is aimed at improving privacy, it has also sparked concerns that it could make scams and impersonation easier, similar to what many users have seen on Telegram. Tech founders and users on social media have warned that unless WhatsApp introduces strong safeguards, the feature could create new opportunities for fraudsters to target millions of users.

Privacy boost in WhatsApp raises fresh concerns over scams and fake identities

Among those raising concerns is KnotDating CEO Jasveer Singh, who said his immediate reaction was not about privacy but about fraud. “WhatsApp just launched usernames. My first thought wasn’t privacy – it was scams,” he said.

Singh pointed to Telegram, where users communicate through usernames instead of phone numbers, saying that the feature has made the platform attractive to scammers and spammers. According to him, while usernames hide personal numbers and improve privacy, they also reduce accountability, making it easier for fraudsters to create fake identities. “I hope WhatsApp has built much stronger anti-spam systems, otherwise this could become their biggest headache,” he added.

Why users believe WhatsApp could face Telegram-like fraud risks

The debate quickly spread across X, where several users said the new WhatsApp feature could make investigations harder for law enforcement. One user argued that platforms relying on usernames instead of phone numbers make it easier for cybercriminals to hide their identities.

The same user cited Telegram, saying it has frequently surfaced in investigations involving investment fraud, impersonation and other cybercrimes. “WhatsApp⁠ is much bigger. At the scale of billions of users, even small design choices can have enormous public safety implications,” the post said.

Impersonation fears grow as WhatsApp prepares wider rollout

Another user warned that the username feature could become a bigger problem in countries like India unless WhatsApp puts strong anti-abuse systems in place. The user said scammers could create usernames that closely resemble those of well-known personalities. For example, instead of using the real name Ankur Warikoo, fraudsters could choose slight variations such as “awarikoo,” “ankur_warikoo,” or “ankurwarikooofficial” to fool users.

The user added that many people may not know how to identify verified accounts, making impersonation easier. He also claimed AI-generated advertisements using his image had previously been used to lure people into fake investment WhatsApp groups and said he had fought a legal case against Meta over its alleged failure to remove such scam ads quickly.

How the new WhatsApp username feature will work

Announcing the update on X, WhatsApp said usernames are meant to give users greater privacy by allowing them to connect without revealing their phone numbers. Users will be able to choose a unique username that others can use to search for and message them.

The company also said users can begin reserving their preferred usernames this week before the wider rollout later this year. To reserve one, users need to update WhatsApp to the latest version and go to Settings > Account > Username, with the process taking only a few seconds.

Also Read: Why Did Techie Yousuf Imran Quit His Rs 9.4 Cr Google Package? Here’s The Reason   

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WhatsApp’s New Username Feature Has One Big Question: Will Privacy Come At The Cost Of Safety?

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WhatsApp’s New Username Feature Has One Big Question: Will Privacy Come At The Cost Of Safety?
WhatsApp’s New Username Feature Has One Big Question: Will Privacy Come At The Cost Of Safety?
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