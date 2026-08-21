When Delivery Takes A Dive: Amazon Drone Drops Package Into US Woman’s Pool

An Amazon Prime Air drone which was meant to make a delivery of the package at a Texas doorstep mistakenly dropped it into the pool. The video of the incident gained popularity just when the company was advertising the upcoming massive expansion of its drone delivery system.

The Event

Lindsey Austen, resident of Richmond, Texas, got an information that her Amazon order will be delivered by a drone for the very first time in her life. Interested in seeing the process, she grabbed her phone and went outside after she had heard the buzzing noise coming close. What she filmed was the drone hovering over the pool, its hatch opening up and dropping the package directly into the pool.

“I was Shocked,” the Customer said

“I was shocked when it was dropped in the pool,” – Austen admitted after the incident happened. Clearly, it did not help to create a positive impression about the whole procedure of making deliveries via drones. The customer said that she would be reluctant to receive any other Amazon packages via a drone in future. Luckily, the package floated but did not sink, and so Austen could take it out of the pool.

Amazon Speaks

Representative of Amazon commented on the event, saying that such situations happen rarely and noting that the Prime Air system received mainly positive feedback for its reliability. The representative also mentioned that the company investigates all incidents of the package being delivered unsuccessfully.

Coincidence Of Timing

One more thing that makes people interested in the video is the coincidence of timing. The video was published during the company’s announcement about the plans of expansion of its Prime Air into nearly 500 cities of America by the end of 2026, almost six times the number it has now. The situation of a company promoting its nationwide development and the drone not being able to drop a package on dry earth became the source for many jokes.