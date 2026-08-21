LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > When Delivery Takes A Dive: Amazon Drone Drops Package Into US Woman’s Pool

When Delivery Takes A Dive: Amazon Drone Drops Package Into US Woman’s Pool

An Amazon Prime Air drone reportedly dropped a Texas woman’s package into her swimming pool during a delivery. The incident went viral as Amazon prepares to expand drone deliveries across the US.

Amazon Drone Drops Package Into US Woman’s Pool. Image Credit: @abc7newsbayarea/X
Amazon Drone Drops Package Into US Woman’s Pool. Image Credit: @abc7newsbayarea/X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-08-21 13:24 IST

An Amazon Prime Air drone which was meant to make a delivery of the package at a Texas doorstep mistakenly dropped it into the pool. The video of the incident gained popularity just when the company was advertising the upcoming massive expansion of its drone delivery system.
 

The Event

 
Lindsey Austen, resident of Richmond, Texas, got an information that her Amazon order will be delivered by a drone for the very first time in her life. Interested in seeing the process, she grabbed her phone and went outside after she had heard the buzzing noise coming close. What she filmed was the drone hovering over the pool, its hatch opening up and dropping the package directly into the pool.



 

“I was Shocked,” the Customer said

 
“I was shocked when it was dropped in the pool,” – Austen admitted after the incident happened. Clearly, it did not help to create a positive impression about the whole procedure of making deliveries via drones. The customer said that she would be reluctant to receive any other Amazon packages via a drone in future. Luckily, the package floated but did not sink, and so Austen could take it out of the pool.
 

Amazon Speaks

 
Representative of Amazon commented on the event, saying that such situations happen rarely and noting that the Prime Air system received mainly positive feedback for its reliability. The representative also mentioned that the company investigates all incidents of the package being delivered unsuccessfully.
 

Coincidence Of Timing

 
One more thing that makes people interested in the video is the coincidence of timing. The video was published during the company’s announcement about the plans of expansion of its Prime Air into nearly 500 cities of America by the end of 2026, almost six times the number it has now. The situation of a company promoting its nationwide development and the drone not being able to drop a package on dry earth became the source for many jokes.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

When Delivery Takes A Dive: Amazon Drone Drops Package Into US Woman’s Pool

RELATED News

Customers Losing Faith In Samsung? Galaxy Watch4 Classic Display Goes Blank After Update, User Struggles To Reconnect

‘Growth Over Safety’: Ex-Meta Executive Makes Fresh Claims About Zuckerberg At Trial

Samsung Washing Machine Trouble Leaves Customer Frustrated, Repeated Calls To Customer Care Go Unanswered

5 Things AI Can Do In 2026 That Sound Like Science Fiction

What Is VIHAAN Chip? India’s First Indigenous Networking Chip Reportedly Succeeds In First Attempt

LATEST NEWS

P.C. Chandra Jewellers Crosses One Million YouTube Subscribers, Building One of India’s Largest Digital Communities for a Jewellery Brand

Who is Savinho? Check Age, Clubs, Transfer History, Net Worth and More About Tottenham Hotspur New Boy

India’s FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Second-Round Schedule: Date, Time, Opponents And All You Need to Know

Delhi-NCR Faces ‘Triple Viral Threat’: Swine Flu, H3N2 And Dengue Cases Rise, Doctors Warn

Insidious: Out Of The Further Movie Review: 15 Years And Six Films Later, Can The Horror Franchise Still Scare You?

Stock Market Today: Global Cues Keep Dalal Street Cautious, Sensex and Nifty Open Higher Amid Spike in Crude Prices

When Delivery Takes A Dive: Amazon Drone Drops Package Into US Woman’s Pool

Mini Mathur B’Day Spl: MTV Dropped Her During First Pregnancy, Indian Idol During Second — At 54, She Rewrote Her Reality TV Story

Al Nassr vs Al-Riyadh SC Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play? Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know

Controversial Meerut SSP Avinash Pandey Removed After ‘Brutal Assault’ on Two Local Leaders at His Cabin; Victim Claim He Could Lose Vision

When Delivery Takes A Dive: Amazon Drone Drops Package Into US Woman’s Pool

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

When Delivery Takes A Dive: Amazon Drone Drops Package Into US Woman’s Pool

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

When Delivery Takes A Dive: Amazon Drone Drops Package Into US Woman’s Pool
When Delivery Takes A Dive: Amazon Drone Drops Package Into US Woman’s Pool
When Delivery Takes A Dive: Amazon Drone Drops Package Into US Woman’s Pool
When Delivery Takes A Dive: Amazon Drone Drops Package Into US Woman’s Pool

QUICK LINKS