When Delivery Takes A Dive: Amazon Drone Drops Package Into US Woman’s Pool

The Event
An Amazon customer in Texas was not enthused when her first drone-delivered order was dropped into her swimming pool. After hearing the loud buzzing of the drone arriving, she ran outside to record the delivery, and to her surprise, it landed in her pool. pic.twitter.com/6TIcrJIVAR
— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) August 19, 2026
“I was Shocked,” the Customer said
Amazon Speaks
Coincidence Of Timing
Khushi Patel is a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering automotive, technology, Lifestyle, entertainment, and mainstream news. She previously worked as a Copy Editor at Times Network and has written automotive editorial content, including comparison pieces, for TimesDrive.