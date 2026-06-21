When Is 6G Coming? Faster Speed, Lower Latency, And Stronger AI Support, Check Details

6G internet speed is still far away, and the commercial rollouts are still years off. While the telecom companies are already gearing up and looking hard at what it is going to take, both in terms of tech and capital.

Here’s the thing. If 6G delivers crazy fast speeds, almost no lag, and solid support for the next wave of AI stuff, then the industry has a lot of work to do. And it won’t come cheap. Nearly four years have passed since 5G landed in India, and companies are still busy expanding coverage and improving service. But everyone’s already talking about what comes next.

What 6G Will Actually Bring

But here’s what matters. Telecom operators are being smart about this. They know 6G means spending way more money on upgrades than 5G asked for. That’s a huge commitment.

Going from 5G to 6G Is Way Harder

Moving from 4G to 5G was pretty straightforward for most operators. They updated existing infrastructure with software patches and it worked fine. But jumping to 6G is a whole different ball game. This time they need serious money for new hardware. Just patching software won’t cut it anymore.

The stress on networks is growing like crazy. Think about all the AI apps popping up, smart glasses everywhere, and devices that want to be connected. All of this is pushing telecom networks to the limit. Operators will probably need to rebuild major parts of their systems just to handle what 6G needs.

The Money Problem Is Real

Equipment makers like Nokia and Ericsson are pretty open about what’s coming. They see 6G as the start of a massive investment wave across the entire industry. 6G will probably use 7GHz spectrum. That spectrum costs a lot more than what 5G uses. Way more expensive.

Operators are already drowning in traffic from their 4G and 5G networks. Now add an even pricier spectrum bill? That hits hard.

Higher Frequencies Don’t Travel Far

One of 6G’s toughest challenges is signal reach. Higher-frequency signals don’t go very far, and they have trouble getting through walls and buildings. Fixing this means putting up more advanced antennas, fancy beamforming gear, and tons of extra equipment. It’s all expensive.

India Needs to Finish 5G First

Before anyone even thinks about 6G, operators have work to finish. They need to complete the shift to 5G Standalone networks. In India, Reliance Jio got there already. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are working through it. In Europe, many companies are still stuck on older systems, so they’ll need big upgrades before 6G is even an option.

6G is coming, but it won’t be an easy path. Indian telecom companies see the challenge ahead. They’ll need to spend a lot on new equipment, new spectrum, and new infrastructure. It’s a lot to handle, but they’re preparing for it.