When Is Amazon Prime Day 2026? Official Sale Announced With Major Discounts For Prime Members Across India

When Is Amazon Prime Day 2026: Amazon has officially announced the dates for its annual Prime Day sale in India, which is the 10th edition of the company’s biggest shopping event. With the pandemic impacting the retail landscape, Prime Day 2026 is scheduled to offer huge discounts on smartphones, laptops, electronics, home appliances, smart TVs, fashion, beauty, books, toys and more, along with other special offers and cashback from banks to shoppers in India.

When Is Amazon Prime Day 2026?

The sale starts at 12 AM on July 4 and ends at 11 PM on July 6, and is only live for Amazon Prime members.



Amazon Prime Day 2026: What Are The Deals?

Amazon is also introducing low-cost Prime membership deals for the event for a limited time to boost participation. The annual Prime subscription with a cost of Rs 1499 will come with a price tag of Rs 999 and the Prime Lite offering at Rs 799 will be available at Rs 599 per year. The Prime Shopping Edition plan will also see a price cut of Rs 100. These memberships offer customers quicker delivery options, plus entertainment features like Prime Video, Amazon Music and Prime Reading, making the subscription more appealing before the sale.

Amazon Prime Day 2026: ’10th Anniversary Deals’?

As per reports, when it comes to offers, Amazon is offering ’10th Anniversary Deals’ in other categories for additional discounts to drive sales. SBI and Axis Bank cardholders will get 10 percent discount on all purchases including on EMI transactions, while the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank cardholders will enjoy unlimited 5 percent cashback. The platform will also feature more than 500 new launches from top brands such as OnePlus, Samsung, iQOO, Redmi, Lenovo, HP, LG, Bosch, Lego, Adidas, Allen Solly and others both in the premium and budget range, along with “never-before-seen deals”.

Amazon Prime Day 2026: What More To Expect?



This year, Amazon’s artificial intelligence shopping tools, aimed at enhancing the shopping experience, will also power the Prime Day. The conversational assistant Rufus will enable users to search for products based on personal suggestions, price information and comparisons. The other features, such as AI Review Highlights, Quick View and Buying Guides, are designed to help customers make better-informed purchases by pulling out important product information. The upcoming sale is considered to be a great relief for consumers who are aiming for a good discount on their purchase and also the seasonal deals, as the price of items such as smartphones and laptops have been increasing due to the rising component costs.

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