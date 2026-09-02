Who Is Apple CEO John Ternus? His Rs 550 Crore Salary Package, Net Worth Revealed Ahead Of iPhone 18 Launch

John Ternus has taken over as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Apple after Tim Cook stepped down from the top position following 15-year tenure at the company. Ternus has emerged as one of Apple’s key engineering leaders and will now take charge of the world’s most valuable technology companies. His appointment also comes with a substantial compensation package for fiscal 2027.

Who Is John Ternus?

John Ternus is a veteran Apple executive who has spent years working on the company’s hardware and product development. He has held a senior role in Apple’s hardware engineering organisation and has been closely involved in the development of several major products. Over the years, Ternus became one of the most prominent figures in Apple’s leadership team. His engineering background and long experience at the company positioned him as a key contender for the CEO role.

John Ternus’ $58 Million Compensation Package

Ternus, 51, is set to receive a compensation package worth around $58 million (approximately Rs 550.2 crore) for fiscal 2027. His annual base salary will be $3 million (around Rs 28.4 crore). In addition, he will receive a stock grant with a target value of $55 million (approximately Rs 521.7 crore) for fiscal 2027. Reports also said that Ternus would receive a prorated amount of restricted stock units (RSUs) worth around $2.5 million for fiscal 2026.

What Happens to Tim Cook?

Tim Cook stepped down as Apple CEO after leading the company since August 2011. During his tenure, Apple expanded its product portfolio and strengthened its position across the global technology market. Cook will continue with the company in his new role and will receive an annual salary of $2 million (around Rs 18.9 crore), down from his previous $3 million salary. He will also receive an equity award with a target value of $45 million (approximately Rs 427.3 crore) in fiscal 2027.

From Cook’s 15-Year Tenure to a New Era

Cook’s departure from the CEO position marked the end of a significant chapter in Apple’s history. With Ternus now taking the helm, attention will be focused on how the new CEO shapes Apple’s product strategy, innovation and growth in the years ahead.

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