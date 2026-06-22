Who Is Kunal Shah? CRED Founder Named As The Next WhatsApp Global Head

Founder of CRED and one of India’s most popular startup entrepreneurs, Kunal Shah, has been named the next WhatsApp Global Head, setting the stage for one of the most significant leadership appointments ever made to a founder from India on the global stage. Meta recently revealed that Kunal Shah will take up the role from Will Cathcart, who has been leading the company since 2019, at an exciting juncture for WhatsApp, as it prepares for its next avatar with respect to business messaging and payment services as well as AI services.

This is certainly a turning point for WhatsApp, which today serves over three billion people worldwide. In addition to being a messenger application, WhatsApp has emerged as a key player when it comes to digital payments and business messaging as well.

Who is Kunal Shah and how the entrepreneur built some of India’s best-known startups

Kunal Shah was born on May 30, 1979, and is an Indian entrepreneur and angel investor. He first gained national attention after co-founding online recharge platform FreeCharge, which was acquired by Snapdeal in 2015. Following that success, Kunal Shah launched CRED, a members-only rewards platform focused on credit card bill payments that went on to become one of India’s most recognised fintech companies.

As per reports, Kunal Shah studied philosophy at Wilson College in Mumbai. He has often spoken about beginning work during his teenage years while continuing his education. He later enrolled in a part-time MBA programme at Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) but chose to leave the course before completing it.

Why Meta believes Kunal Shah is the right person to lead WhatsApp globally

According to Meta, Kunal Shah brings a deep understanding of how people use WhatsApp in their everyday lives, along with an outsider’s perspective that can help drive innovation. India remains WhatsApp’s largest market and one of its most important regions for payments and business messaging, two areas expected to fuel future growth.

Reports that while announcing the appointment, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said: “Kunal Shah will join Meta as WhatsApp’s next leader. Kunal built CRED into one of India’s most important technology companies, and he brings the kind of builder mentality and global perspective that will serve him well in running the world’s biggest messaging app. I look forward to working with Kunal to continue to make WhatsApp the best service for billions of people and millions of businesses.”

Kunal Shah steps into WhatsApp role as Meta eyes its next phase of growth

As per reports, Meta Chief Product Officer Chris Cox also welcomed the appointment and highlighted Kunal Shah’s long-standing views on technology and products.

“I’m excited to welcome Kunal Shah as WhatsApp’s next leader. He is one of India’s most respected entrepreneurs and a prolific voice for how the apps we build make a positive difference in people’s lives. We are fortunate to have him guide WhatsApp through this next era.”

With Kunal Shah preparing to take charge, WhatsApp is expected to focus heavily on expanding its business, payments and AI offerings while maintaining its position as the world’s most widely used messaging platform.

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