Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Tech & Auto»
  • Who Is Vaniya Agrawal? Microsoft Engineer Quits For Israel Ties, Resigns After 50th Anniversary Outburst

Who Is Vaniya Agrawal? Microsoft Engineer Quits For Israel Ties, Resigns After 50th Anniversary Outburst

Microsoft AI engineer Vaniya Agrawal protests at 50th anniversary, accuses company of Gaza violence, resigns over Israel ties. Final day at Microsoft is April 11.

Who Is Vaniya Agrawal? Microsoft Engineer Quits For Israel Ties, Resigns After 50th Anniversary Outburst

Microsoft's AI engineer Vaniya Agrawal protested at the company's 50th anniversary over its alleged role in Gaza violence and announced her resignation.


Vaniya Agrawal, an Indian-American software engineer from Microsoft’s artificial intelligence division, has made headlines after she staged a bold protest at the tech giant’s 50th anniversary celebration. She interrupted a panel discussion featuring CEO Satya Nadella and former CEOs Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer, accusing the company of contributing to violence in Gaza through its technology.

Outburst at Microsoft’s 50th Anniversary

While the three leaders were on stage reflecting on Microsoft’s journey, Agrawal stood up and shouted, “Shame on you all. You are all hypocrites.” She added, “50,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been murdered with Microsoft technology. How dare you. Shame on all of you for celebrating in their blood. Cut ties with Israel.” The protest caused a stir among attendees, with some employees booing her as she was escorted out by security.

Protest Group ‘No Azure for Apartheid’

During her protest, Agrawal mentioned ‘No Azure for Apartheid’, a group actively organizing demonstrations against Microsoft. The group criticizes the company’s cloud service collaboration with the Israeli military, accusing it of enabling military operations through its Azure platform.

Who Is Vaniya Agrawal?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Vaniya Agrawal joined Microsoft in September 2023. Before that, she worked for more than three years at Amazon as a software engineer. From her name, it is presumed that she is of Indian-American origin.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

She worked in Microsoft’s AI division, a team involved in advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence solutions. Her protest marks a rare public act of dissent from within one of the world’s leading tech companies.

Resignation and Public Statement

Following the incident, Agrawal formally resigned from Microsoft. In an internal email to colleagues, she stated: “Hi all, My name is Vaniya, and after 1.5 years as a software engineer at this company, I’ve decided to leave Microsoft. My last day is next Friday, April 11. You may have seen me stand up earlier today to call out Satya during his speech at the Microsoft 50th anniversary. Here’s why I decided to leave the company, and why I spoke up today.”

She further said that she could no longer, in good conscience, work for a company that she believes is linked to genocide.

Microsoft Yet to Respond Publicly

As of now, Microsoft has not issued any public statement in response to Agrawal’s protest or resignation. The incident videos are being widely shared on social media, igniting discussions about the ethical responsibilities of tech companies in global conflicts.

Filed under

Microsoft 50th anniversary news Microsoft protest Gaza Vaniya Agrawal Vaniya Agrawal resignation

newsx

Indian Navy To Replace MiG-29Ks With 26 Rafale M Jets In ₹63,000-Cr Defence Agreement
newsx

UP: Class 12 Girl Gangraped By 23 Men In Varanasi Over 7 Days; Police Detain...
Goldman Sachs raises U.S.

Is A Global Recession Looming? Major Brokerages, Investment Banks Weigh In On US Economic Risks
newsx

Karnataka Tribal Boy Tied To Tree And Tortured With Red Ants: Viral Video Prompts Police...
The Trump administration

Trump Administration Seeks Supreme Court Block On Order to Bring Back Mistakenly Deported Man
newsx

The White Lotus Season 3 Ends With Shocking Twists In Thailand: What’s Next In Season...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Indian Navy To Replace MiG-29Ks With 26 Rafale M Jets In ₹63,000-Cr Defence Agreement

Indian Navy To Replace MiG-29Ks With 26 Rafale M Jets In ₹63,000-Cr Defence Agreement

UP: Class 12 Girl Gangraped By 23 Men In Varanasi Over 7 Days; Police Detain Six As Investigation Deepens

UP: Class 12 Girl Gangraped By 23 Men In Varanasi Over 7 Days; Police Detain...

Is A Global Recession Looming? Major Brokerages, Investment Banks Weigh In On US Economic Risks

Is A Global Recession Looming? Major Brokerages, Investment Banks Weigh In On US Economic Risks

Karnataka Tribal Boy Tied To Tree And Tortured With Red Ants: Viral Video Prompts Police Probe

Karnataka Tribal Boy Tied To Tree And Tortured With Red Ants: Viral Video Prompts Police...

Trump Administration Seeks Supreme Court Block On Order to Bring Back Mistakenly Deported Man

Trump Administration Seeks Supreme Court Block On Order to Bring Back Mistakenly Deported Man

Entertainment

The White Lotus Season 3 Ends With Shocking Twists In Thailand: What’s Next In Season 4?

The White Lotus Season 3 Ends With Shocking Twists In Thailand: What’s Next In Season

Vivek Agnihotri’s Open Letter To Piyush Goyal: ‘Indian Cinema That Is Filing To Innovate, Needs Government Support’

Vivek Agnihotri’s Open Letter To Piyush Goyal: ‘Indian Cinema That Is Filing To Innovate, Needs

Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Again On World Health Day, ‘Round 2 For Me, I Still Got This’

Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Again On World Health Day, ‘Round 2 For Me,

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented Singer

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented

Did Laapataa Ladies Copy Burqa City? French Director Demands Clarification

Did Laapataa Ladies Copy Burqa City? French Director Demands Clarification

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank