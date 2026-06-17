Why Anthropic’s Mythos Became The Hottest Topic At G7 I Explained

Artificial intelligence has become one of the hottest topics at this year’s G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France. And it is not only about regulation or safety. It is about who gets access to the most powerful AI models in the world, and right now that access has been cut off for almost everyone outside the United States.

G7 leaders discussed a plan to grant certain “trusted partners” access to advanced AI models from US firms such as Anthropic, according to three diplomatic sources. The talks took place quietly, mostly in the background of the summit’s opening dinner on Monday night.

What triggered this conversation?

The reason this came up at all traces back to a decision made just days ago. Anthropic stopped allowing all users to use Fable 5 and Mythos 5, its most advanced AI models, after US President Donald Trump ordered the company to block foreign nationals from accessing them, citing national security concerns.

That order effectively shut out allied countries overnight. Nations that had been using these tools for legitimate purposes, like scanning critical infrastructure for cyber vulnerabilities, suddenly found themselves locked out. Anthropic had provided some organisations in more than 15 countries with access to Mythos before Trump’s order, to scan their computers for vulnerabilities using the product. These groups included healthcare, communications, power, and water companies.

That context matters. These were not random users who were just sitting at the chatbot. They were hospitals, energy providers, and communications networks that relied on a state-of-the-art AI tool to protect themselves from hackers.

Who is asking and what do they want?

At the G7 summit, country representatives discussed access to advanced AI models mainly with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. And one source said “trusted partners” might be countries or companies in any such agreement.

But the European Union is in particular interested in access to Mythos to study the model’s implications. Mythos, which cybersecurity experts have said is intended to identify flaws in computer code, would be an important tool for fighting against cyber attacks from rivals such as China, but there’s a flip side. Cybersecurity experts also believe Mythos could turbocharge attacks on banks’ technology systems, and so far it hasn’t been released to any European banks.

A White House official said the president’s team maintains an open line of communication with allies and is committed to addressing national security concerns with Anthropic’s model. That sounds encouraging, but no formal agreement has been announced yet.

A third source added that no official statement was expected on the matter on Wednesday, when tech issues are expected to be part of the G7 agenda.

The talks are ongoing and the outcome is still subject to uncertainty. Yet what is clear is that AI access has moved from tech industry debate to the front lines of high-level global diplomacy. Who gets to use the world’s most powerful AI tools is not simply a business decision; it’s more than just a matter of business; it’s foreign policy.

Also Read: Google Introduces Android 17 For Pixel Devices: App Bubbles, Enhanced Privacy Controls And Gemini AI Features – Check All Details