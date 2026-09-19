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Home > Tech and Auto News > Why Indians Rarely Buy Vertu Phones Despite Their Ultra-Luxury Appeal;From Fahadh Faasil To The Ultra-Rich, Who Owns One?

Why Indians Rarely Buy Vertu Phones Despite Their Ultra-Luxury Appeal;From Fahadh Faasil To The Ultra-Rich, Who Owns One?

Vertu phones remain rare in India despite their ultra luxury appeal, with prices reaching crores. From craftsmanship to celebrity sightings like Fahadh Faasil, discover why the brand remains niche.

Why Indians Rarely Buy Vertu Phones.
Why Indians Rarely Buy Vertu Phones.

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-09-19 13:28 IST

Vertu has long been regarded as one of the world’s most exclusive phone brands, yet very few Indians own one. The reasons come down to steep pricing, limited relevance in today’s smartphone driven market, and low awareness of the brand itself.

A Price Tag Few Can Justify

The prices of Vertu phones range between lakhs to several crores of rupees, taking it very far away from what can be considered to be reasonable even by buyers of expensive smartphones. Unlike the flagships of Apple and Samsung that cost a lot, the price of a Vertu handset depends on anything except processing and camera capabilities. Buyers purchase such phones mainly for handmade materials including sapphire crystals, precious metals, leather, gold and diamonds and special services provided in more than thirty countries around the globe.

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Technology Makes A Step Aside

Though the prices are extremely high, Vertu phones usually cannot compete with mainstream flagships in terms of technology and usability. For most Indians who prefer their phones for its camera, apps and performance, the Vertu phone is nothing more than a waste of money because they cannot offer enough for the price they cost.

Lack Of Awareness Of The Brand In India

Apart from the cost and specifications, general awareness of Vertu phones in India is rather low because the company never created a retail and marketing network here, leaving most people unaware of this brand and the reasons for such high prices.
Fahadh Faasil And His Vertu Keypad Phone

One of the more talked about Indian celebrity associations with the brand involves actor Fahadh Faasil, who was spotted using a Vertu keypad phone, reportedly from the Ascent Retro line, at a film related event. The actor has previously spoken about stepping away from smartphones, saying he prefers a keypad device and relies on his iPad and computer for other tasks. Reports valued his handset at close to ten lakh rupees, underlining that even a basic looking Vertu model carries a significant price purely due to its craftsmanship and branding.

Who Owns Vertu Phones In India?

Actual named Vertu owners in India are rarely confirmed publicly, largely because buyers of ultra luxury goods tend to keep such purchases private. Fahadh Faasil remains one of the few Indian celebrities whose Vertu ownership has been widely reported and confirmed through public sightings. Beyond him, industry observers note that Vertu’s Indian clientele has historically been limited to a small circle of business tycoons, corporate heads and members of extremely wealthy families who value discretion and craftsmanship over brand visibility. Since Vertu operates through select luxury retail partners rather than mainstream stores, ownership in India has always stayed niche, making confirmed buyers difficult to trace compared to markets like the Middle East or Southeast Asia, where such purchases are more openly displayed.

The Five Most Expensive Vertu Phones

At the very top of Vertu’s lineup sits the Signature Cobra, priced at around 504,308 dollars. It is followed by the Agent Q Himalaya Alligator Gold and Full Diamond edition at approximately 109,680 dollars, the Signature V Full Gold and Diamond model starting above 87,350 dollars, the Signature V Thangka Pure Gold at around 85,600 dollars, and the MetaVertu 2 Customized edition at close to 55,500 dollars. These figures illustrate just how far Vertu’s ultra luxury tier sits from ordinary smartphone pricing, reinforcing why ownership remains rare in India.

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Why Indians Rarely Buy Vertu Phones Despite Their Ultra-Luxury Appeal;From Fahadh Faasil To The Ultra-Rich, Who Owns One?

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Why Indians Rarely Buy Vertu Phones Despite Their Ultra-Luxury Appeal;From Fahadh Faasil To The Ultra-Rich, Who Owns One?

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Why Indians Rarely Buy Vertu Phones Despite Their Ultra-Luxury Appeal;From Fahadh Faasil To The Ultra-Rich, Who Owns One?

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Why Indians Rarely Buy Vertu Phones Despite Their Ultra-Luxury Appeal;From Fahadh Faasil To The Ultra-Rich, Who Owns One?
Why Indians Rarely Buy Vertu Phones Despite Their Ultra-Luxury Appeal;From Fahadh Faasil To The Ultra-Rich, Who Owns One?
Why Indians Rarely Buy Vertu Phones Despite Their Ultra-Luxury Appeal;From Fahadh Faasil To The Ultra-Rich, Who Owns One?
Why Indians Rarely Buy Vertu Phones Despite Their Ultra-Luxury Appeal;From Fahadh Faasil To The Ultra-Rich, Who Owns One?
Why Indians Rarely Buy Vertu Phones Despite Their Ultra-Luxury Appeal;From Fahadh Faasil To The Ultra-Rich, Who Owns One?

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