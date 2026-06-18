LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
g7 summit G7 Summit France bengaluru IND vs AFG Andhra Home Minister emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan AI acquisition ugc net Android 17 18k gold price g7 g7 summit G7 Summit France bengaluru IND vs AFG Andhra Home Minister emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan AI acquisition ugc net Android 17 18k gold price g7 g7 summit G7 Summit France bengaluru IND vs AFG Andhra Home Minister emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan AI acquisition ugc net Android 17 18k gold price g7 g7 summit G7 Summit France bengaluru IND vs AFG Andhra Home Minister emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan AI acquisition ugc net Android 17 18k gold price g7
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
g7 summit G7 Summit France bengaluru IND vs AFG Andhra Home Minister emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan AI acquisition ugc net Android 17 18k gold price g7 g7 summit G7 Summit France bengaluru IND vs AFG Andhra Home Minister emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan AI acquisition ugc net Android 17 18k gold price g7 g7 summit G7 Summit France bengaluru IND vs AFG Andhra Home Minister emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan AI acquisition ugc net Android 17 18k gold price g7 g7 summit G7 Summit France bengaluru IND vs AFG Andhra Home Minister emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan AI acquisition ugc net Android 17 18k gold price g7
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Why iPhone Prices Could Rise As Apple Plans Price Hike Amid Memory Chip Shortage

Why iPhone Prices Could Rise As Apple Plans Price Hike Amid Memory Chip Shortage

Apple CEO Tim Cook says the company may raise product prices as soaring memory and storage chip costs put pressure on consumer electronics manufacturers amid booming AI demand.

(Photo generated by AI)
(Photo generated by AI)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 03:52 IST

Apple could soon raise prices on its products as soaring memory and storage chip costs put increasing pressure on the company, CEO Tim Cook said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. The warning comes as booming AI investment fuels unprecedented demand for data centres, creating a supply crunch for critical memory components and driving costs sharply higher across the technology sector.

AI Boom Creates Supply Crunch For Consumer Electronics

The rapid expansion of AI infrastructure has forced consumer electronics manufacturers into fierce competition for limited supplies of memory and storage chips. Industry groups representing automakers, retailers, electronics companies, and other sectors recently warned that the shortage could push up prices for U.S. consumers and disrupt supply chains. ‘Unfortunately, price increases are unavoidable,’ Cook told WSJ. ‘We’re doing our best to mitigate the huge increases that are being passed to us, and we’ve been trying to shield our customers from the increases, but the situation has become unsustainable.’

Cook, who is set to hand over the reins to John Ternus in September, did not say when any price increases might take effect or which Apple products could be affected. Apple is also reportedly preparing to unveil its first foldable iPhone in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, making the timing especially significant for consumers planning an upgrade.

Apple Is Looking For Solutions

Cook said both memory and storage costs remain major concerns for Apple, with particular attention on the DRAM market. He explained that the industry is redirecting more capacity toward high-bandwidth memory used in AI servers, which is leaving less supply available for consumer devices. ‘There’s less supply at a time when consumers want devices and the memory guys are passing along huge price increases,’ he said. ‘We definitely need memory pricing and supply to return to reasonable levels for consumer products. That’s the bottom line.’

The Apple chief also indicated that the company is willing to use its financial resources to help improve memory supply, although he did not provide details.

‘We’re willing to use our balance sheet to help be a part of the solution,’ he said. ‘Obviously, we need more capacity.’ At the same time, Cook made clear that Apple has no plans to build its own memory or storage chip manufacturing facilities, despite its substantial cash reserves and expertise in silicon design.

(Inputs From Reuters)

ALSO READ: Pizza Hut Sold for $2.7 Billion After Years of Declining Profits and Restaurant Closures: Who Is the New Owner?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why iPhone Prices Could Rise As Apple Plans Price Hike Amid Memory Chip Shortage
Tags: AI data centersappleApple price increaseconsumer electronicsDRAM pricesfoldable iphoneiPhone 18 Promemory chip shortagesemiconductor-industrystorage chip costsTim Cook

RELATED News

Elon Musk's SpaceX Buys Cursor For $60 Billion

Indian Government To Adopt Hybrid AI-Human Intelligence Model

MINI Introduces Locally Assembled Countryman C In India

Z.ai Iaunches GLM 5.2

Google Rolls Out Pixel June Drop

LATEST NEWS

Why iPhone Prices Could Rise As Apple Plans Price Hike Amid Memory Chip Shortage

USA Miami Weather Forecast Today (June 17, 2026)

Did Ukraine Attack School Bus Carrying Children? Russia Says Strike Killed One And Injured Several

Trump Says ‘Nobody Did That On Purpose’: Did US Deliberately Target Iran Girls’ School?

Portugal vs DR Congo Highlights: DR Congo Hold Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal To Historic 1-1 Draw In Houston — FIFA World Cup 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy At G7

What Is Pavel Durov’s Net Worth? How Much Could He Lose Amid India’s Telegram Ban?

IND vs AFG 2nd ODI: India Take 2-0 Lead After Record 170-Run Victory Against Afghanistan In Lucknow; Shubman Gill And Ishan Kishan Score Centuries

Top 10 Highlights Of Modi-Trump Meeting At G7 Summit

Donald Trump Reacts to Deaths of Indian Seafarers

Why iPhone Prices Could Rise As Apple Plans Price Hike Amid Memory Chip Shortage

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why iPhone Prices Could Rise As Apple Plans Price Hike Amid Memory Chip Shortage

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why iPhone Prices Could Rise As Apple Plans Price Hike Amid Memory Chip Shortage
Why iPhone Prices Could Rise As Apple Plans Price Hike Amid Memory Chip Shortage
Why iPhone Prices Could Rise As Apple Plans Price Hike Amid Memory Chip Shortage
Why iPhone Prices Could Rise As Apple Plans Price Hike Amid Memory Chip Shortage

QUICK LINKS