Why Is Apple Renaming Operating Systems by Year Instead of Numbers, Starting With iOS 26

Apple is preparing to make a big shift in how it names its operating systems, and it’s got everything to do with simplicity and consistency. According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple will no longer use the traditional version numbering system for its major software updates. Instead, it’s going to start naming them by year — and the changes will roll out very soon.

Goodbye iOS 18, Hello iOS 26

If you’re expecting iOS 19 to be the next big release, think again. Under the new system, Apple plans to jump straight to iOS 26, even though the update is coming in 2025. Just like how car manufacturers name models after the upcoming year, Apple is applying a similar approach.

And it’s not just iOS that’s getting a new name. The upcoming versions will also include iPadOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26. All of these changes are set to be officially announced during Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which begins on June 9.

Why the Sudden Change?

According to insiders who spoke to Bloomberg, Apple wants to clean up the current messy versioning system. Right now, the software versions are all over the place: the iPhone is running iOS 18, the Apple Watch is on watchOS 12, and the Vision Pro just launched with visionOS 2. That’s a lot of numbers, and they don’t really line up in a meaningful way.

By switching to a year-based naming system, Apple hopes to eliminate confusion for both customers and developers. It’s a branding move too — one that makes the software lineup feel more unified, especially across devices that are often used together.

Design Overhaul Also Expected

The WWDC keynote, scheduled for 1 PM ET on June 9, is expected to bring more than just a name change. Apple is also rumored to be unveiling a major redesign of its operating systems, taking cues from visionOS, the interface used in its Vision Pro headset.

That means we might see a fresh new look across iPhones, iPads, Macs, and more — all with a cleaner, more futuristic design that reflects Apple’s next generation of products.

A Big Step in Apple’s Software Evolution

The switch from version numbers to yearly labels may seem like a small change on the surface, but it reflects a deeper strategy. Apple is trying to streamline how users and developers think about its software — no more guessing which OS is the latest or wondering why the Mac and iPad are on different numbers.

It’s also a nod to how fast the company is evolving. With new platforms like visionOS already in play and Apple’s push into mixed reality, having a single, easy-to-understand naming structure makes the whole ecosystem feel more cohesive.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the details yet, but all signs point to WWDC 2025 being a key moment for the company’s software roadmap.