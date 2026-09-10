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Home > Tech and Auto News > “Why Should I Pay?” Samsung User Claims Update Caused Green Lines, Company Quotes ₹14,000 For Repair

“Why Should I Pay?” Samsung User Claims Update Caused Green Lines, Company Quotes ₹14,000 For Repair

A Samsung user claims a software update caused six green lines on the display. Despite repeated complaints, the company allegedly quoted ₹14,000 for replacement, sparking questions over repair costs.

Samsung User Claims Update Caused Green Lines. Image Credit: @subratadeyx/X
Samsung User Claims Update Caused Green Lines. Image Credit: @subratadeyx/X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-09-10 13:08 IST

A Samsung smartphone user has taken to X to call out the company after a software update reportedly left the phone’s display with visible green lines, with Samsung asking for ₹14,000 to fix it.

What The User Said?

According to the post, the green lines appeared right after a Samsung software update, and the user says nearly six lines are now visible on the screen. Despite reaching out to Samsung support multiple times, the user claims the company is asking for ₹14,000 for a display replacement. The post questions why the user should bear the repair cost when the problem surfaced only after Samsung’s own update.

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Not An Isolated Complaint

This is not the first time Samsung users have raised similar concerns. Green lines have appeared on several Samsung Galaxy models after software updates, with complaints spiking around specific update rollouts. The issue has also been seen before on the Galaxy S10 and S20 series. One possible explanation offered is that a security patch causes the display to heat up abnormally, though a loose display connector or faulty component has also been pointed to as a cause. 

Users’ Question: Who Should Pay?

Whereas some of the other brands of smartphones, which have faced the same green line problem, have opted to offer their customers coupons and exchange bonuses, Samsung has maintained its silence on the matter, making the users very frustrated. Most of the devices in question are already out of warranty at the point of experiencing the green lines, making the users even more frustrated because the problem is related to the software and not the hardware. In this case, the complaint reflects the general perception of the current situation.

The Big Picture

Green line complaints have been reported over several Samsung Galaxy generations, and as such, they remain to be a hot topic among the affected users in social media forums. With many users reporting the same problem after an update, there continues to be pressure on the part of Samsung to make it clear whether the problem is related to the software or the hardware and whether there will be support for future repairs under warranty.

Also Read: Samsung’s Premium 5-Star AC Fails Again: Second Unit Arrives Defective, Customer Gets No Meaningful Support

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“Why Should I Pay?” Samsung User Claims Update Caused Green Lines, Company Quotes ₹14,000 For Repair

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“Why Should I Pay?” Samsung User Claims Update Caused Green Lines, Company Quotes ₹14,000 For Repair

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“Why Should I Pay?” Samsung User Claims Update Caused Green Lines, Company Quotes ₹14,000 For Repair

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“Why Should I Pay?” Samsung User Claims Update Caused Green Lines, Company Quotes ₹14,000 For Repair
“Why Should I Pay?” Samsung User Claims Update Caused Green Lines, Company Quotes ₹14,000 For Repair
“Why Should I Pay?” Samsung User Claims Update Caused Green Lines, Company Quotes ₹14,000 For Repair
“Why Should I Pay?” Samsung User Claims Update Caused Green Lines, Company Quotes ₹14,000 For Repair

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