Why Siri AI Will Not Launch In Europe And China: Apple’s WWDC 2026 Announcement Sparks Fresh Clash With EU Regulators

APPLE WWDC 2026: When Apple launches its new operating systems for phones, tablets and smartwatches later this year, its new AI interface ‘Siri AI’ will not be accessible to EU users of the devices. China is also not getting Siri AI up and running immediately. According to Apple, Siri AI and other Apple Intelligence capabilities “will not be available in China as Apple winds its way through regulatory processes.” Though it’s pretty clear that Apple is more upset with the EU than China, as Apple did throw some shade at the EU in its press release. While China only got a footnote in the Siri AI announcement press release, and not get a separate release.

Why will Siri AI not be available in EU?

The company stated it was not able to safely embed Siri AI into ‘iOS 27’, ‘iPadOS 27’ and ‘watchOS 27’ on European iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches thanks to restrictions laid out and enforced by Europe’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). Apple has indicated that it offered solutions to the EU in “the past several months” that included a compatible integration of Siri AI, and that these were not accepted, allowing Apple to also support other virtual assistants that compete with its own, in a secure way.

In a statement, Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, explained that while Apple shares its new software updates later this year, EU users will not see Siri AI on iPhone or iPad.

Apple’s dispute with Europe

Apple’s dispute with Europe is over what it calls Europe’s “extreme interpretation of the DMA” which would mean granting other virtual assistants “direct access to users’ private data – and the ability to directly control other installed applications – as soon as Siri AI is made available in the EU without the necessary safeguards to ensure user and data safety”.

The new AI interface was introduced yesterday (8 June) in a demonstration by Apple during the annual Worldwide Developers Conference, but Apple stated there were “clear dangers to EU users”, and “regulators’ failure to acknowledge these dangers” would prevent its use for EU users.

However, users of the company’s computers and mixed reality headsets in the EU will be able to enjoy Siri AI on macOS 27 and visionOS 27, respectively. In the past, Apple has argued that the DMA should be scrapped because it is “forcing” the company to make “concerning changes” to its services for Europeans.

Will Siri AI and Apple Intelligence be launched in China?

Not yet. While Apple is still going through regulatory clearance, no Siri AI is set to be available in China with the new Apple Intelligence features, Apple said. But Hong Kong, where some of Apple’s current AI features are already available, may have an earlier shot at the new AI features than mainland China when iOS 27 rolls out as an English-language beta later this year.

This slowdown in mainland China is hardly surprising. While Apple Intelligence was launched two years ago, the company has not yet officially announced plans to launch AI features in mainland China, where the approval process is still pending. However, an accidental release in March, which was pulled just hours later, added to the regulatory risks the company faced in the market, analysts said.

Apple is working with Google and OpenAI to provide some of the AI functionality for Apple Intelligence in the rest of the world, but China’s regulations around foreign AI tools have necessitated a partnership with local companies such as Baidu and Alibaba Group Holding to use the service in China. The South China Morning Post is owned by Alibaba.

What’s New About iOS 27?

At the core of the iOS 27 user experience is Siri AI, slated for release this year in English. In addition to being available in its standalone version, Siri AI will also be integrated into the Dynamic Island, with the ability for users to just swipe down to start conversing with the AI assistant.

The AI assistant will also be system-wide available to read off the screen and operate across all the apps. The company has emphasized its commitment to “Privacy at Every Step,” with all queries being processed only on-device or at Apple’s Private Cloud Compute.

One other addition by Apple is a Siri feature in Camera, where it would be able to take a photo of an object and perform functions such as counting the calorie intake or splitting a bill with others.