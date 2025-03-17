Home
Monday, March 17, 2025
Will AI Replace Human Coders By The End Of 2025? Here’s What OpenAI CPO Kevin Weil Predicts

While AI is set to take the lead in coding, Weil reassured that human expertise would still play a crucial role.

Kevin Weil


In a bold prediction, OpenAI’s Chief Product Officer, Kevin Weil, has stated that AI will overtake human coders by the end of 2025, marking a historic shift in software development. Speaking on Overpowered with Varun Mayya and Tanmay Bhatt, Weil confidently dismissed Anthropic’s timeline of 2027, asserting that AI’s dominance in coding would arrive much sooner.

“At the rate we’re going, I would be surprised if it’s 2027. I think it’s going to be sooner,” Weil remarked during the interview that aired on Sunday. His statement follows a recent projection by Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, who claimed AI could be responsible for writing 90% of all code within the next 3-6 months, with full automation likely within a year.

AI Progress: From GPT-01 to GPT-03 and Beyond

Weil emphasized OpenAI’s rapid advancements in AI-driven coding, highlighting how their models have progressively outperformed human programmers. He recalled how the earliest iteration, GPT-01, was already competing at the level of the top 2-3% of programmers worldwide. The upcoming GPT-03, according to benchmarking data, ranks as the 175th best competitive coder globally a staggering improvement.

“GPT-01 preview was, I think, the best like the millionth best competitive programmer in the world,” Weil explained. “This doesn’t sound great, but with 30-40 million programmers globally, that still puts it in the top 2-3%. Now, GPT-03 is the 175th best coder in the world, and our next-generation models are already outperforming that.”

There’s No Turning Back?

Weil asserted that 2025 would be the definitive year AI permanently surpasses human coders in competitive programming. “This is the year that, at least by competitive coding benchmarks, AI becomes better than humans at programming forever. Just like computers surpassed humans at multiplying decades ago and AI mastered chess 15 years ago, there’s no going back from this moment,” he stated.

While AI is set to take the lead in coding, Weil reassured that human expertise would still play a crucial role. Developers may shift from hands-on coding to overseeing and refining AI-generated software, ensuring quality and addressing nuanced challenges that AI alone may not fully grasp.

The rapid acceleration of AI in software development signals a major transformation for the tech industry, raising important questions about the future role of human coders. As AI-powered programming continues to advance, developers and businesses alike must prepare for a new era where AI-driven automation reshapes the landscape of software engineering.

