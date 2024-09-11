Will Huawei World’s First Tri-Fold Smartphone Challenge The iPhone 16? All You Need To Know

Huawei has made a bold move in the smartphone market with the launch of the Mate XT Ultimate Edition, the world’s first tri-fold smartphone.

Huawei has made a bold move in the smartphone market with the launch of the Mate XT Ultimate Edition, the world’s first tri-fold smartphone. This announcement comes just hours after Apple unveiled its iPhone 16 series, potentially stealing some of Apple’s spotlight.

The Mate XT Ultimate Edition features a groundbreaking 10.2-inch foldable 3K resolution OLED screen. When fully folded, it functions as a compact 6.4-inch smartphone. Opening it partially transforms the device into a 7.9-inch foldable smartphone, and when completely unfolded, it becomes a large 10-inch tablet. Unlike other foldable phones that use two screens, Huawei’s innovative design employs a single screen that folds at two different levels.

Priced at approximately 1,99,999 Yuan (around Rs 2,35,000), the Mate XT Ultimate Edition is positioned at the higher end of the market. It is currently available for pre-order in China, with sales set to begin on September 20. However, its availability is limited to the Chinese market for now.

Weighing 298 grams, the device is only 3.6mm thick when fully unfolded, making it one of the thinnest foldable smartphones available. Huawei has achieved this sleek design through advanced technology, including an ultra-tough laminated structure and non-Newtonian fluid. The Mate XT features two hinges: one designed to resist compression and another to handle tension, ensuring smooth operation and durability.

Although Huawei has not disclosed the specific chip powering the Mate XT Ultimate Edition, it is expected to use the company’s in-house Kirin 9010 chip. The phone runs on HarmonyOS 4.2 and offers configurations of 16 GB of RAM with storage options of 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB.

The camera system on the Mate XT includes a 50 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12 MP telephoto lens with 5.5x optical zoom. An 8 MP selfie camera is located in a punch-hole cutout on the front.

Despite its thin profile, the Mate XT Ultimate Edition boasts a 5600mAh silicon carbon battery, reportedly the world’s thinnest battery for smartphones. The device supports 66W fast wired and 50W wireless charging.

Huawei continues to push boundaries in smartphone technology, even amid US sanctions. However, due to these sanctions, the Mate XT Ultimate Edition will not be available for sale outside China, limiting its global reach.

