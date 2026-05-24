Will iPhone 18 Pro Carry Apple’s 2026 Lineup As Rumoured iPhone Fold Faces X-Style Delays?

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lucknow girl raped Dhirubhai Ambani International School Bhatkal BJP falta amazon eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Shamir Lucknow girl raped Dhirubhai Ambani International School Bhatkal BJP falta amazon eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Shamir Lucknow girl raped Dhirubhai Ambani International School Bhatkal BJP falta amazon eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Shamir Lucknow girl raped Dhirubhai Ambani International School Bhatkal BJP falta amazon eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Shamir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lucknow girl raped Dhirubhai Ambani International School Bhatkal BJP falta amazon eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Shamir Lucknow girl raped Dhirubhai Ambani International School Bhatkal BJP falta amazon eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Shamir Lucknow girl raped Dhirubhai Ambani International School Bhatkal BJP falta amazon eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Shamir Lucknow girl raped Dhirubhai Ambani International School Bhatkal BJP falta amazon eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Shamir
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Will iPhone 18 Pro Carry Apple’s 2026 Lineup As Rumoured iPhone Fold Faces X-Style Delays?

Will iPhone 18 Pro Carry Apple’s 2026 Lineup As Rumoured iPhone Fold Faces X-Style Delays?

Apple’s rumoured foldable iPhone may grab attention in 2026, but reports suggest the iPhone 18 Pro could become Apple’s real bestseller

Will iPhone 18 carry the lineup in the September launch event? (Images: X)
Will iPhone 18 carry the lineup in the September launch event? (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sun 2026-05-24 20:29 IST

Apple’s 2026 iPhone strategy could end up looking surprisingly similar to one of the company’s biggest launch moments from the past. While the rumoured foldable “iPhone Fold” or “iPhone Ultra” is expected to dominate headlines this year, growing reports now suggest the iPhone 18 Pro may quietly become the real device carrying Apple’s lineup, much like the iPhone 8 did during the delayed launch of the iPhone X back in 2017.

Apple’s foldable ambitions may create another iPhone X-style situation

For years, Apple has followed a predictable formula, which is to launch new Pro iPhones with major upgrades while standard models inherit older premium features later. However, 2026 may completely change that strategy as Apple reportedly prepares to enter the foldable smartphone market for the first time.

The company’s first foldable iPhone, often referred to in leaks as the “iPhone Fold” or “iPhone Ultra,” is already generating massive excitement online. Reports suggest the device may feature a book-style folding design with a large tablet-like inner display and premium multitasking features inspired by iPadOS.

You Might Be Interested In

However, despite the hype around the foldable model, analysts believe the iPhone 18 Pro could end up becoming Apple’s most important phone of the year because of possible production delays and limited supply surrounding the foldable device.

History from the iPhone 8 and iPhone X era may repeat itself again

Many industry watchers are now comparing Apple’s 2026 strategy to what happened in 2017 when the company launched both the iPhone 8 and the revolutionary iPhone X together. At the time, the iPhone X introduced major changes including Face ID, gesture-based navigation and an edge-to-edge display. The iPhone 8, meanwhile, looked far more familiar and traditional compared to Apple’s futuristic flagship.

But there was one major issue. According to reports, Apple struggled with manufacturing complexities linked to the iPhone X. Because of those delays, the iPhone 8 launched in September while the iPhone X only became available later in November. Now, reports suggest something very similar could happen again with the foldable iPhone. Rumours claim Apple may face difficulties producing foldable displays and hinges at a large scale, which could delay shipments or limit stock availability for months after launch.

Why the iPhone 18 Pro may quietly become Apple’s real bestseller?

If foldable supply remains limited, many analysts believe regular consumers may simply choose the iPhone 18 Pro instead of waiting months for the foldable model. Price is also expected to play a huge role. Current rumours suggest the foldable iPhone could cost almost double the price of the iPhone 17 Pro lineup, making it one of Apple’s most expensive devices ever.

Foldable phones also continue to face practical compromises involving durability, battery life, camera systems and biometric hardware. Because of this, many buyers may still prefer the safer and more polished iPhone 18 Pro experience. In many ways, Apple’s foldable iPhone may represent the company’s future ambitions, but the iPhone 18 Pro could ultimately become the device that carries the lineup, exactly the way the iPhone 8 quietly did when the iPhone X launch was delayed nearly a decade ago.

Also Read: Biggest iPhone 18 Pro Rumours Hint At Apple’s First Foldable iPhone; Check Expected Price, Features And Launch Timeline    

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Will iPhone 18 Pro Carry Apple’s 2026 Lineup As Rumoured iPhone Fold Faces X-Style Delays?
Tags: iPhone 18 ProiPhone foldnew iphone

RELATED News

APO’s 68th Meet In New Delhi Focuses On AI-Driven Growth And Asia-Pacific Productivity

Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8.5 Update: Redesigned Interface, AI-Powered Bixby, And New Customisation Features

CPUs Becoming Important Again As AI Inferencing Demand Rises: AMD Expects Strong Growth In AI-Focused Processors

iPhone 18 Pro Launch Confirmed: Powerful Chipset, Upgraded Camera, And Large Battery, Check All Specs And Price

CapCut-Google Gemini Integration: Edit Images And Videos Using AI Commands — Check Details And Rollout Timeline

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Weather To Get Better? National Capital Braces For Dust Storm As Temperatures Cross 43°C Across Multiple Parts Of NCR

Will iPhone 18 Pro Carry Apple’s 2026 Lineup As Rumoured iPhone Fold Faces X-Style Delays?

Why Is Ananya Panday Being Trolled? Watch Viral Bharatnatyam Dance Performance In Chand Mera Dil

Lucknow Horror: UPSC Aspirant Drugged With Spiked Coffee By Acquaintance, Gang-Raped In Flat For 3 Days

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know

Nita Ambani Left Stunned as Student Trolls Mumbai Indians in Front of MI Owner | WATCH Viral Video

Karnataka Tragedy: 8 Dead, 3 Missing After Sudden Water Rise; Mussel Shell Collectors Swept Away In Venkatapura River in Bhatkal

West Bengal To Set Up Holding Centres Across Districts For Bangladeshi, Rohingya Illegal Immigrants

What Is Oreshnik Hypersonic Missile Used By Russia Causing Apocalyptical Scenes In Ukraine? Explained

60-Year-Old Security Guard Allegedly Crushed To Death In West Delhi, CCTV Footage Surfaces Online | WATCH

Will iPhone 18 Pro Carry Apple’s 2026 Lineup As Rumoured iPhone Fold Faces X-Style Delays?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will iPhone 18 Pro Carry Apple’s 2026 Lineup As Rumoured iPhone Fold Faces X-Style Delays?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will iPhone 18 Pro Carry Apple’s 2026 Lineup As Rumoured iPhone Fold Faces X-Style Delays?
Will iPhone 18 Pro Carry Apple’s 2026 Lineup As Rumoured iPhone Fold Faces X-Style Delays?
Will iPhone 18 Pro Carry Apple’s 2026 Lineup As Rumoured iPhone Fold Faces X-Style Delays?
Will iPhone 18 Pro Carry Apple’s 2026 Lineup As Rumoured iPhone Fold Faces X-Style Delays?

QUICK LINKS