Will iPhone 18 Pro Carry Apple’s 2026 Lineup As Rumoured iPhone Fold Faces X-Style Delays?

Apple’s 2026 iPhone strategy could end up looking surprisingly similar to one of the company’s biggest launch moments from the past. While the rumoured foldable “iPhone Fold” or “iPhone Ultra” is expected to dominate headlines this year, growing reports now suggest the iPhone 18 Pro may quietly become the real device carrying Apple’s lineup, much like the iPhone 8 did during the delayed launch of the iPhone X back in 2017.

Apple’s foldable ambitions may create another iPhone X-style situation

For years, Apple has followed a predictable formula, which is to launch new Pro iPhones with major upgrades while standard models inherit older premium features later. However, 2026 may completely change that strategy as Apple reportedly prepares to enter the foldable smartphone market for the first time.

The company’s first foldable iPhone, often referred to in leaks as the “iPhone Fold” or “iPhone Ultra,” is already generating massive excitement online. Reports suggest the device may feature a book-style folding design with a large tablet-like inner display and premium multitasking features inspired by iPadOS.

However, despite the hype around the foldable model, analysts believe the iPhone 18 Pro could end up becoming Apple’s most important phone of the year because of possible production delays and limited supply surrounding the foldable device.

History from the iPhone 8 and iPhone X era may repeat itself again

Many industry watchers are now comparing Apple’s 2026 strategy to what happened in 2017 when the company launched both the iPhone 8 and the revolutionary iPhone X together. At the time, the iPhone X introduced major changes including Face ID, gesture-based navigation and an edge-to-edge display. The iPhone 8, meanwhile, looked far more familiar and traditional compared to Apple’s futuristic flagship.

But there was one major issue. According to reports, Apple struggled with manufacturing complexities linked to the iPhone X. Because of those delays, the iPhone 8 launched in September while the iPhone X only became available later in November. Now, reports suggest something very similar could happen again with the foldable iPhone. Rumours claim Apple may face difficulties producing foldable displays and hinges at a large scale, which could delay shipments or limit stock availability for months after launch.

Why the iPhone 18 Pro may quietly become Apple’s real bestseller?

If foldable supply remains limited, many analysts believe regular consumers may simply choose the iPhone 18 Pro instead of waiting months for the foldable model. Price is also expected to play a huge role. Current rumours suggest the foldable iPhone could cost almost double the price of the iPhone 17 Pro lineup, making it one of Apple’s most expensive devices ever.

Foldable phones also continue to face practical compromises involving durability, battery life, camera systems and biometric hardware. Because of this, many buyers may still prefer the safer and more polished iPhone 18 Pro experience. In many ways, Apple’s foldable iPhone may represent the company’s future ambitions, but the iPhone 18 Pro could ultimately become the device that carries the lineup, exactly the way the iPhone 8 quietly did when the iPhone X launch was delayed nearly a decade ago.

Also Read: Biggest iPhone 18 Pro Rumours Hint At Apple’s First Foldable iPhone; Check Expected Price, Features And Launch Timeline