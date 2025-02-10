Home
Monday, February 10, 2025
Will New Law On Online Gaming, Gambling, And Betting Halt India’s Booming Market?

The Indian government is exploring a new law to regulate online gaming, gambling, betting, and lotteries, addressing risks such as financial loss, data breaches, and addiction.

Will New Law On Online Gaming, Gambling, And Betting Halt India's Booming Market?

the need for new Centre’s law to regulate online gaming


The Indian government is considering the introduction of new legislation to regulate online gaming, gambling, betting, and lotteries. This move comes as these activities expand rapidly, with concerns over user safety, financial losses, and the potential for illegal practices.

Key Steps Toward New Legislation

Currently, online gaming is managed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), which enforces the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. These rules place obligations on intermediaries, including online gaming platforms, to ensure compliance and safety. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has now stepped in to explore the need for a more comprehensive law addressing the growing risks posed by online gambling and betting platforms.

A senior official revealed that the MHA is actively investigating the introduction of new legislation. The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has been tasked with drafting a report based on discussions held by various agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau. Once the report is completed, a decision will be made on the necessity and scope of the new law.

Risks of Unregulated Online Platforms

The rapid expansion of online gaming, gambling, and betting platforms has raised serious concerns over user safety and financial security. These activities, often based on luck rather than skill, have created significant risks for users, including:

  • Financial Loss: Users face the risk of being manipulated by gaming platforms that control the outcomes of games.
  • Data Privacy Concerns: Unauthorized access to personal data and the lack of proper safeguards expose users to identity theft and scams.
  • Addiction and Mental Health Issues: Online gambling platforms have been linked to gambling addiction, suicide risks, and other psychological harms.
  • Lack of Age Restrictions: Many platforms fail to implement adequate parental controls or age verification, making them accessible to minors.

Moreover, the absence of a grievance redressal mechanism and safeguards against misleading advertisements further exacerbates the situation.

Government’s Plan to Tackle Illegal Gambling Activities

A major concern for the government is the manipulation of outcomes by major online gambling platforms. Reports suggest that some of these platforms are involved in money laundering and transferring funds in small amounts through payment gateways to evade detection. Additionally, several celebrities promoting these platforms may face legal accountability if they are found to be endorsing illegal gambling activities.

What’s Next for Online Gaming Regulation?

The government has recognized the potential risks posed by unregulated online gambling platforms and is taking steps to address these issues. With the draft report from I4C, the government is likely to implement stricter regulations, ensuring greater transparency, data protection, and accountability within the industry.

The growing popularity of online gambling, betting, and gaming requires urgent attention. The introduction of a new law could bring much-needed regulation and protection for users, curbing illegal activities and minimizing associated risks. As the government continues to explore this issue, the focus remains on securing user safety, preventing financial loss, and protecting data privacy.

