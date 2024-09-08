Will OLED Screens Replace LCD In All Apple iPhones By 2025? What’s Behind Apple’s Big Move?

Apple is set to replace LCD screens with OLED screens across all its iPhone models by 2025, according to a report by Nikkei Asia. This change marks a major transformation in Apple's display strategy, ending its reliance on LCD technology for its flagship devices.

Apple is set to replace LCD screens with OLED screens across all its iPhone models by 2025, according to a report by Nikkei Asia. This change marks a major transformation in Apple’s display strategy, ending its reliance on LCD technology for its flagship devices.

The transition to OLED screens represents a notable upgrade in display quality. OLED (Organic light-emitting Diode) technology is renowned for its superior picture quality, vibrant colors, and energy efficiency compared to traditional LCD (Liquid Crystal Display) screens. Unlike LCDs, which require a backlight, OLED screens emit their own light, allowing for thinner displays and better contrast. This advancement is expected to enhance the viewing experience for gaming and video consumption on iPhones.

Apple first introduced OLED screens with the iPhone X in 2017, reserving them for its premium models. More affordable models, including the iPhone SE and earlier generations, have continued to use LCD screens. The upcoming switch to OLED screens for all models will end this practice and signal a new era for Apple’s display technology.

This transition will also have a significant impact on Apple’s existing supply chain. Japanese companies Japan Display Inc. (JDI) and Sharp, which have historically been major suppliers of LCD screens for iPhones, will see their roles diminish. These companies once provided 70% of iPhone screens a decade ago but have faced reduced business with Apple due to the increased adoption of OLED technology.

As Apple moves forward, it is expected to source its OLED screens from South Korea’s Samsung and LG, as well as China’s BOE, companies that are better equipped to meet the demand for OLED displays. The shift underscores Apple’s commitment to delivering higher-quality displays and reflects broader trends in the smartphone industry towards more advanced and efficient screen technologies.

ALSO READ | WhatsApp Upgrades To New Catalyst App For Mac Users: What You Need To Know | NewsX