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Home > Tech and Auto News > Will There Be A Star-Shaped ‘Israel Edition’ iPhone 18? Check The Reality, Expected Features, And Launch Details

Will There Be A Star-Shaped ‘Israel Edition’ iPhone 18? Check The Reality, Expected Features, And Launch Details

An AI-generated video showing a star-shaped "Israel Edition" iPhone 18 has gone viral online, sparking discussions about Apple's connection with Israel. Meanwhile, leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro series could feature a smaller Dynamic Island, A20 Pro chip, Dark Cherry color option, and improved battery life.

Star Shaped iPhone
Star Shaped iPhone

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 16:10 IST

Next to AI, the biggest tech discussion of the year is the iPhone 18; every few days, there is an update or rumour about its design, display, chipset, and optics. Between serious tech discussions, there are sometimes fun and non-realistic rumours. A few days ago, there was an AI-generated video of a heart-shaped iPhone 18 grabbing everyone’s attention, and now there is another star-shaped iPhone video catching everyone’s attention online, and users are saying it is an Israel edition iPhone. However, NewsX found the video as AI generated but a major question arises after the video was that is there any Israel connection with tech giant Apple?
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iPhone Israel connection

According to The Jerusalem Post, Apple has a massive Research and Development (R&D) presence in Israel, which is its largest outside of its home country, the US. Operating primarily out of Herzliya and Haifa, the company employs hundreds of local engineers dedicated to semiconductor technologies, wireless communication, hardware, and processor development.  

iPhone 18 Pro Expected features and specifications

Apart from AI-generated videos, here are some reports and rumours that are likely to be true as per industry experts.
The media reports and online rumours signal that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will swap the dual-tone design of their predecessor for a single-tone look for the aluminium unibody and the glass backplate. The media reports and experts claim that the company will introduce a new deep red or burgundy shade rather than the cosmic orange colour used in the iPhone 17 Pro model.  
The company is expected to introduce a major update in the front panel this time; the reports suggest that the company will shrink the Dynamic Island on the two devices by as much as 35 per cent compared to last year.  
This is probably due to the relocation of one Face ID component, the flood illuminator, beneath the screen, allowing for a more compact cutout while keeping front camera visibility in the top left corner.  
The devices are likely to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display for iPhone 18 Pro and a 6.9-inch OLED panel for iPhone 18 Pro Max. Both devices will get ProMotion and a refresh rate of 120Hz.  
The devices are likely to be powered by the Apple A20 Pro chipset built on a 2nm process for enhanced performance and efficiency.  
The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to be packed with an estimated battery of around 5,100mAh to 5,200mAh.  
In terms of optics, the company is reported to use a similar camera of iPhone 17 Pro Max, offering a triple camera setup on the rear panel featuring a 48 MP primary sensor, 48MP ultra-wide sensor and a 48MP telephoto lens with 4x zoom.  

iPhone 18 Pro Introducing Dark Cherry Shade 

The company is reportedly replacing the Cosmic Orange shade with a new finish named Dark Cherry, which will be a deep, wine-inspired red that looks more sophisticated than flashy. The rest of the lineup is expected to consist of Light Blue, Dark Grey, and Silver. The Dark Cherry has already sparked debate online, with most tech enthusiasts claiming that the Cosmic Orange was exclusive for iPhone 17 Pro only.  

iPhone 18 Pro launch and price  

The company is likely to introduce the device in its fall 2026 event likely to be held in September. The pricing details of the iPhone 18 Pro models are scarce for now, but some reports suggest that the prices may be carried over from the iPhone 17 Pro models.
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Will There Be A Star-Shaped ‘Israel Edition’ iPhone 18? Check The Reality, Expected Features, And Launch Details
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Will There Be A Star-Shaped ‘Israel Edition’ iPhone 18? Check The Reality, Expected Features, And Launch Details

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Will There Be A Star-Shaped ‘Israel Edition’ iPhone 18? Check The Reality, Expected Features, And Launch Details
Will There Be A Star-Shaped ‘Israel Edition’ iPhone 18? Check The Reality, Expected Features, And Launch Details
Will There Be A Star-Shaped ‘Israel Edition’ iPhone 18? Check The Reality, Expected Features, And Launch Details
Will There Be A Star-Shaped ‘Israel Edition’ iPhone 18? Check The Reality, Expected Features, And Launch Details

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