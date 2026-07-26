Will Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Launch In India? Check 200MP Cameras, 8,500mAh Battery And More

The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max could be headed to India as the company’s next top-end Leica camera flagship, according to fresh clues and leaks around the Xiaomi 18 series. Unlike the expected Xiaomi 18 Pro, which reportedly will not launch in India, the larger Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is specifically tipped for India alongside Europe, Turkey, Indonesia, Taiwan, Russia and Japan. The bigger question is whether Xiaomi will actually bring the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max to these markets, as current reports are based on leaks and code clues rather than an official announcement.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max India launch could bring back the top flagship

The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, reportedly developed under the codenames Hong Kong or Q5, is expected to replace the Xiaomi 18 Ultra at the top of Xiaomi’s Leica flagship range. The Ultra model is reportedly no longer planned, leaving the larger Pro Max as the highest-end option in the lineup.

According to the reported leaks, the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is specifically listed for India, Europe, Turkey, Indonesia, Taiwan, Russia and Japan. That would make India one of the markets getting the company’s most powerful Xiaomi 18 model. The Xiaomi 18 itself is also expected to launch globally, including in India, while the smaller Xiaomi 18 Pro is reportedly set for Europe, Turkey, Indonesia, Taiwan, Russia and Japan but not India.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max features may include huge battery and 200MP cameras

The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is reported to use Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset and could pack an 8,500 mAh battery, according to the leaks. The camera setup is also expected to be a major part of the phone’s appeal.

The reported configuration includes a 200-megapixel main camera using the Smartsens SCC90XS sensor with LOFIC 3.0, alongside a 200-megapixel telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is also expected to retain the secondary display built into the rear camera module, a feature introduced with the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. Reports suggest the upgraded rear display could support more apps and games, as well as AI features.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max may be the global flagship while Fold stays in China

The wider Xiaomi 18 family could reportedly include up to four models if the Xiaomi Mix Fold 5, codenamed Lhasa, launches as the Xiaomi 18 Fold. As per reports, that foldable is expected to remain China-only, with no evidence so far pointing to an international launch. It is reportedly based on the Xring O3 chipset and may use a form factor similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 or iPhone Ultra.

Meanwhile, the standard Xiaomi 18, codenamed Madrid or Q2, could surprisingly drop its telephoto camera. Leaked Mi code reportedly points to a 200-megapixel main camera and an ultra-wide lens, although earlier reports had suggested two 200-megapixel sensors. These details have not been fully verified in HyperOS.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max India launch still depends on leaks

The global launch clues come from Digital Chat Station, Polish translator and developer Kacper Skrzypek, and Ximitime, with evidence reportedly found in HyperOS code, the IMEI database and the global Xiaomi Themes app. Skrzypek noted that translations related to the rear display are already appearing in the global Themes app, while Digital Chat Station has also pointed to a more flexible rear display and a wider global launch for the Pro models.

For now, there is no official Xiaomi confirmation of the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max India launch. But among the current leaks, India is specifically named as one of the markets planned for the Pro Max, making its arrival in the country look possible while the smaller Xiaomi 18 Pro appears to be left out.

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