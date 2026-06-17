Wipro To Set Up Applied AI Centre Of Excellence To Implement Anthropic Claude Models: Company To Train 10,000 Experts In Scaling AI Adoption

As a company, India has no in-house AI model with the capability to compete with AI giants such as Anthropic’s Claude or ChatGPT’s advanced models. And India is rapidly becoming the biggest consumer market for AI and IT industry giants are preparing for a different race of helping businesses around the world adopt AI at scale. And after TCS, Wipro has also announced on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, that it will set up a Center of Excellence (CoE) for applied AI with Anthropic’s Claude models at its Bengaluru hub.

The CoE being launched shows the growing reality of AI in India. India is not a country that is creating the most advanced AI models in the world at present, but some of its largest tech companies would like to become experts and leaders in deploying these AI models in all industries.

What exactly is Wipro setting up?

The new Applied AI Centre of Excellence will be part of Wipro’s new AI-Native Business and Platforms Unit. Based in Bengaluru, the centre will help businesses incorporate AI in their work, industry-specific processes, and broader digital transformation strategy.

Wipro plans to certify 10,000 front-line delivery experts on Claude models in the next 18 months. So these are not back-office employees sitting in training rooms. They are the engineers who work directly with clients, helping them build and roll out AI tools in the real world.

The CoE will cover healthcare, aviation, manufacturing, mortgage services, and consumer businesses. AI-native platforms and reusable solutions that companies in these industries will use, not just pilot.

Wipro also said the centre will push internal AI use across its own finance, HR, and sales operations, so the company is going to walk the talk instead of just selling AI services to others.

What is really a big deal for the tech industry in India?

This move is not happening in isolation. TCS has already set up a dedicated Claude-focused business unit as part of its enterprise AI push. Cognizant has deployed Claude to 350,000 employees worldwide. Anthropic opened its Bengaluru office in February 2026, a sign that it is taking the Indian market seriously and India is Anthropic’s second largest market globally.

For Wipro, the timing also reflects some pressure. AI is starting to automate aspects of software delivery that had once been the work of large teams and that means outsourcing contracts are increasingly under strain. Building a workforce that is well-versed in AI tools, which can help keep up with the changes is one way to remain relevant as that shift accelerates.

That is a pattern that is worth watching in India’s broader tech sector. The country’s largest IT firms are not racing to build the next big language model. They are racing to be the world’s most capable AI deployment partners. In a market where most businesses still struggle to move AI from pilot to production, that is a very real and very valuable thing to be good at.

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