Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

X To Limit Vsibility Of Bold Font Posts, Says Elon Musk

Musk highlighted that the bold font feature, intended to help users emphasise specific parts of their messages, can detract from the overall appeal of a post when overused.

X To Limit Vsibility Of Bold Font Posts, Says Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the owner of X, has advised users of the social media platform to refrain from excessively using bold fonts in their posts.
He stated that such posts would no longer be displayed prominently in the main timeline.

Musk highlighted that the bold font feature, intended to help users emphasise specific parts of their messages, can detract from the overall appeal of a post when overused.

He expressed his frustration in a post, saying, “You will have to click on post details to see anything in bold. My eyes are bleeding.”

The change, effective immediately, means that any text formatted in bold will be hidden from direct view on the main feed.

Users will now need to click on individual posts to see the bold text. This update applies not only to web users but has recently been extended to those using the iOS and Android apps.

Previously, X only allowed bold and italic text formatting for web users, but the feature’s expansion to mobile platforms has led to a notable increase in its usage.

This new rule has been announced to remind users about maintaining readability and aesthetic quality in their posts, ensuring that the platform remains user-friendly.

With this new rule, X aims to enhance the visual experience for its users and maintain the integrity of the platform’s content.

Filed under

Android apps Elon Musk iOS

Also Read

Marvel And DC Can No Longer Use The Shared ‘Superhero’ Trademark In US- Here’s Why!

Marvel And DC Can No Longer Use The Shared ‘Superhero’ Trademark In US- Here’s Why!

Police Search Isha Foundation After Man Alleged Brainwashing Of Daughters

Police Search Isha Foundation After Man Alleged Brainwashing Of Daughters

WTC: India Stay On Top After Beating Bangladesh In Kanpur Test

WTC: India Stay On Top After Beating Bangladesh In Kanpur Test

Will Marvel Ever Adopt Ghibli-Style Animation? These FAN-MADE Images Offers A Stunning Glimpse

Will Marvel Ever Adopt Ghibli-Style Animation? These FAN-MADE Images Offers A Stunning Glimpse

Bus Fire in Thailand: 25 Feared Dead in Tragic School Trip

Bus Fire in Thailand: 25 Feared Dead in Tragic School Trip

Entertainment

Marvel And DC Can No Longer Use The Shared ‘Superhero’ Trademark In US- Here’s Why!

Marvel And DC Can No Longer Use The Shared ‘Superhero’ Trademark In US- Here’s Why!

Will Marvel Ever Adopt Ghibli-Style Animation? These FAN-MADE Images Offers A Stunning Glimpse

Will Marvel Ever Adopt Ghibli-Style Animation? These FAN-MADE Images Offers A Stunning Glimpse

‘Thalapathy 69’: Bobby Deol Joins The Cast Of Vijay Last Film

‘Thalapathy 69’: Bobby Deol Joins The Cast Of Vijay Last Film

Coldplay To Hang Up Boots After 12th Studio Album: We Are Striving To Get Better

Coldplay To Hang Up Boots After 12th Studio Album: We Are Striving To Get Better

‘Roofman’: Kirsten Dunst To Star In True Crime Drama

‘Roofman’: Kirsten Dunst To Star In True Crime Drama

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox