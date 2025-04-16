X (formerly Twitter) is set to phase out its Direct Messaging (DM) feature in favor of a new system called XChat. The change, which includes added features like encryption and voice messages, marks a significant shift in how users will communicate on the platform.

Since Elon Musk’s acquisition of X (formerly Twitter) in October 2022, the platform has undergone several significant transformations. One of the latest changes appears to be the phasing out of Direct Messages (DMs) in favor of a new messaging feature, XChat. This shift would mark a major change in how users communicate privately on the platform, as X plans to roll out a messaging system with features like encryption, file-sharing, vanishing mode, and voice messages.

DMs on the Brink of Disappearance

In a recent development, it appears that X’s Direct Message feature could be nearing its end. A software engineer, Zach Warunek, commented on this possibility in a post that sparked considerable discussion. When asked about a bug related to DMs, Warunek did not offer to investigate the issue. Instead, he revealed, “this page will be deleted soon so no,” signaling that changes to the platform’s messaging features are imminent.

When a user sought further clarification, Warunek responded with, “No, not like request messages but like the whole entire DM’s will be gone soon.” This statement strongly suggests that X plans to remove the existing DM system entirely in favor of a new feature.

Enter XChat: The Future of Messaging on X

In place of DMs, X seems set to introduce a new messaging feature called XChat. Screenshots shared by Warunek on social media give a glimpse of what XChat might look like, though specifics remain scarce at this point. What we do know is that XChat will bring some key features to the platform, including end-to-end encryption, the ability to send files, a vanishing mode, and voice messages. These features, when fully rolled out, would mark a major shift in how users can communicate privately on X.

What Does XChat Mean for X Users?

If the shift from DMs to XChat is confirmed, it would represent a significant departure from how both Twitter and X have historically functioned. The removal of DMs could change the dynamics of private communication on the platform, potentially making interactions more secure and ephemeral with the introduction of features like encryption and vanishing messages. However, it also raises questions about the user experience and whether these new tools will meet the expectations of those who rely on DMs for more private, persistent communication.

