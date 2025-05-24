Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Tech & Auto»
  • X (Twitter) App Not Working? Major Outage Hits India, US, And Canada As Thousands Report Login Issues

X (Twitter) App Not Working? Major Outage Hits India, US, And Canada As Thousands Report Login Issues

X (formerly Twitter) crashes across India, the US, and Canada with over 30,000 users facing login and app issues, Downdetector data shows. Service resumed later.

X (Twitter) App Not Working? Major Outage Hits India, US, And Canada As Thousands Report Login Issues


Elon Musk-owned social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, suffered a significant outage on Saturday evening, affecting users across India, the United States, and Canada. According to real-time data from Downdetector.com, the outage left thousands unable to log in, access posts, or use the app and website.

In India alone, over 2,000 users flagged problems, with 45% reporting trouble logging in, 39% facing app-related issues, and 16% experiencing difficulties on the website. At its peak around 6:18 PM, 2,151 user complaints were registered on the tracking site.

The issue wasn’t limited to India. In the United States, the number of user reports spiked to 25,699. Among these, 68% of users were unable to log in, 24% struggled with the app, and 8% had issues with the website itself. Similarly, in Canada, more than 2,230 complaints were logged by users trying to access the platform.

Many attempting to use X were met with the frustrating message: “Cannot retrieve posts at this time. Please try again later.” The service disruption lasted for a significant part of the evening before resolving later.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Downdetector.com, which monitors online service disruptions, stated that an incident is only flagged when the number of problem reports is “significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.”

This marks the second major outage of the platform in 2025. A similar global disruption occurred earlier on March 10, causing widespread inconvenience for users across multiple regions.

The cause of the latest crash has not yet been disclosed by X. As the Elon Musk-led platform continues to rebrand and restructure under his ownership, these frequent outages are raising concerns among users about platform reliability.

Filed under

Elon Musk Twitter app issue Twitter down today X app not working X outage 2025

newsx

PM Modi Leads Key NITI Aayog Meet, Sets Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047
newsx

Mentally Unstable Woman Was Dragged And Gangraped By Prison Guards: Assam
newsx

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t...
newsx

Knife Attack In Hamburg, Accused Mentally Unstable, Sent To Psychiatric Clinic
newsx

Horrific Assault On Disabled Woman In Hawaii: Teens Arrested After Viral Video Sparks Outrage
newsx

Why Is Tollywood Ignoring The Andhra Government? Pawan Kalyan Questions Lack Of Gratitude Amid Industry...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

PM Modi Leads Key NITI Aayog Meet, Sets Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047

PM Modi Leads Key NITI Aayog Meet, Sets Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047

Mentally Unstable Woman Was Dragged And Gangraped By Prison Guards: Assam

Mentally Unstable Woman Was Dragged And Gangraped By Prison Guards: Assam

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t Bathe For Three Days After He Hugged Me”

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t...

Knife Attack In Hamburg, Accused Mentally Unstable, Sent To Psychiatric Clinic

Knife Attack In Hamburg, Accused Mentally Unstable, Sent To Psychiatric Clinic

Horrific Assault On Disabled Woman In Hawaii: Teens Arrested After Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Horrific Assault On Disabled Woman In Hawaii: Teens Arrested After Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Entertainment

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t Bathe For Three Days After He Hugged Me”

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t

Mukul Dev Passes Away: Did You Know He Was Rahul Dev’s Younger Brother and Shah Rukh Khan’s Junior In School?

Mukul Dev Passes Away: Did You Know He Was Rahul Dev’s Younger Brother and Shah

Spirit: Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Film, Teams Up With Animal Director Again

Spirit: Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Film, Teams Up With Animal Director Again

Varun Dhawan To Team Up With Dinesh Vijan For Mythological Horror Film Before Bhediya 2

Varun Dhawan To Team Up With Dinesh Vijan For Mythological Horror Film Before Bhediya 2

King: Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla Join Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

King: Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla Join Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

Lifestyle

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’