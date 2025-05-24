X (Twitter) App Not Working? Major Outage Hits India, US, And Canada As Thousands Report Login Issues

X (formerly Twitter) crashes across India, the US, and Canada with over 30,000 users facing login and app issues, Downdetector data shows. Service resumed later.

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, suffered a significant outage on Saturday evening, affecting users across India, the United States, and Canada. According to real-time data from Downdetector.com, the outage left thousands unable to log in, access posts, or use the app and website.

In India alone, over 2,000 users flagged problems, with 45% reporting trouble logging in, 39% facing app-related issues, and 16% experiencing difficulties on the website. At its peak around 6:18 PM, 2,151 user complaints were registered on the tracking site.

The issue wasn’t limited to India. In the United States, the number of user reports spiked to 25,699. Among these, 68% of users were unable to log in, 24% struggled with the app, and 8% had issues with the website itself. Similarly, in Canada, more than 2,230 complaints were logged by users trying to access the platform.

Many attempting to use X were met with the frustrating message: “Cannot retrieve posts at this time. Please try again later.” The service disruption lasted for a significant part of the evening before resolving later.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Downdetector.com, which monitors online service disruptions, stated that an incident is only flagged when the number of problem reports is “significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.”

This marks the second major outage of the platform in 2025. A similar global disruption occurred earlier on March 10, causing widespread inconvenience for users across multiple regions.

The cause of the latest crash has not yet been disclosed by X. As the Elon Musk-led platform continues to rebrand and restructure under his ownership, these frequent outages are raising concerns among users about platform reliability.