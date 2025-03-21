Xiaomi 15 Ultra Arrives In India With 200MP Periscope Camera & Free Photography Kit – Pre-Orders Open Now!

Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra pre-orders begin in India with bank discounts, free Photography Kit for Ultra buyers, and official sales starting on April 3.

Xiaomi has officially opened pre-orders for its latest flagship smartphones, Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra, in India. Customers who pre-book the devices can avail exclusive bank discounts, while those opting for the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will receive the Photography Kit Legend Edition at no extra cost. The official retail availability of both smartphones starts on April 3 through Xiaomi’s official website and Amazon India.

Xiaomi 15 & 15 Ultra: Prices and Variants

The Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra are available in the following variants:

Xiaomi 15 (12GB RAM + 512GB storage): Rs 64,999 Available in Black, Green, and White

Xiaomi 15 Ultra (16GB RAM + 512GB storage): Rs 1,09,999
Available in Silver Chrome



Pre-Booking Offers and Discounts

Customers pre-booking the Xiaomi 15 series can enjoy the following benefits:

Xiaomi 15 Ultra: ₹10,000 discount with ICICI Bank cards

₹10,000 discount with Xiaomi 15: ₹5,000 discount with ICICI Bank cards

₹5,000 discount with Freebies: Xiaomi 15 Ultra buyers get a Photography Kit Legend Edition for free. Xiaomi 15 pre-orders come with the Xiaomi Care Plan at no extra cost .



Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Flagship Specifications

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra boasts high-end features, including:

Display: 6.73-inch quad-curved AMOLED screen, 3200×1440 resolution, 3200 nits peak brightness, and 1-120Hz LTPO refresh rate

6.73-inch quad-curved AMOLED screen, 3200×1440 resolution, 3200 nits peak brightness, and 1-120Hz LTPO refresh rate Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite RAM & Storage: 16GB LPDDR5X RAM + 512GB UFS 4.1 storage

16GB LPDDR5X RAM + 512GB UFS 4.1 storage Camera System: 50MP primary (Sony LYT-900) + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto + 200MP periscope telephoto 32MP front camera

Battery & Charging: 5410mAh battery, 90W wired and 80W wireless charging

5410mAh battery, 90W wired and 80W wireless charging Operating System: Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0

Xiaomi 15: Compact Flagship with Premium Features

The Xiaomi 15 comes with a smaller but powerful package featuring:

Display: 6.36-inch OLED screen, 2670×1200 resolution, 3200 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision, and 1-120Hz LTPO refresh rate

6.36-inch OLED screen, 2670×1200 resolution, 3200 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision, and 1-120Hz LTPO refresh rate Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite RAM & Storage: 12GB LPDDR5X RAM + 512GB UFS 4.0 storage

12GB LPDDR5X RAM + 512GB UFS 4.0 storage Camera System: 50MP primary (OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto (OIS) 32MP front camera

Battery & Charging: 5240mAh battery, 90W wired and 50W wireless charging

5240mAh battery, 90W wired and 50W wireless charging Operating System: Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0

Xiaomi 15 Series Brings Power and Innovation

With Leica co-engineered cameras, top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and premium build quality, the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra are expected to be among the most sought-after flagship Android smartphones of 2024. As the official launch date approaches, Xiaomi aims to attract buyers with exclusive discounts and free accessories.

