Xiaomi Announces Global Release Of HyperOS 2.1 Update: AI-Powered Features Revealed, Check If Your Device Is Eligible

Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2.1 brings AI-driven enhancements, smoother performance, and battery optimizations. Check the list of devices getting the update first!

Xiaomi is preparing to launch the highly anticipated HyperOS 2.1 update globally, bringing AI-powered enhancements, improved performance, and a more seamless user experience. According to reports, the global rollout is expected between late February and early March 2025, with flagship devices receiving the update first.

What’s New in HyperOS 2.1?

HyperOS 2.1 introduces several refinements aimed at optimizing Xiaomi devices. Key upgrades include:

Smoother Animations : Enhancing visual transitions and responsiveness.

: Enhancing visual transitions and responsiveness. Battery Performance Optimization : Ensuring longer battery life and efficiency.

: Ensuring longer battery life and efficiency. AI-Driven Features: Expected to include iOS-style torch control and gallery AI enhancements.

📣Xiaomi HyperOS 2 starts rolling out!

Eligible users will receive OTA updates gradually and can experience the new features! 🎉

💡Don't hesitate to share your valuable feedback with us through the "Services & feedback" app on your phone. We are looking forward to hearing your… pic.twitter.com/PBkfGD8HlF
— Xiaomi HyperOS (@XiaomiHyperOS_) November 15, 2024

First Devices to Receive the Update

Xiaomi has prioritized its flagship models for the first phase of the HyperOS 2.1 update. The following devices are expected to receive it initially:

POCO F6

POCO X6 Pro

Xiaomi 13 / 13 Pro / 13 Ultra

Xiaomi 13T Pro

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

Xiaomi 14T Pro

Xiaomi MIX FLIP

Interestingly, some notable models like the standard Xiaomi 14 and the upcoming Xiaomi 15 are missing from the initial rollout list. The reason remains unclear, but they may receive the update in a later phase.

Global Rollout Timeline

Initially planned to roll out after the Chinese New Year in 2025, recent reports suggest that the global launch may occur between late February and early March. Xiaomi has yet to officially confirm these dates, but an announcement is expected soon.

How to Prepare for the Update

To ensure a smooth transition to HyperOS 2.1, users can take the following steps:

Backup Data : Protect important files before upgrading.

: Protect important files before upgrading. Check Storage Space : Ensure sufficient free storage for the update.

: Ensure sufficient free storage for the update. Charge Your Device : A full battery is recommended before installation.

: A full battery is recommended before installation. Follow Official Updates: Keep track of announcements via Xiaomi’s official channels.

More Devices to Receive HyperOS

Apart from the initial batch, multiple Xiaomi models are already running or expected to receive HyperOS updates, including:

Xiaomi 11 / 11 Pro / 11 Ultra / 11T / 11T Pro / 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi 12 series, including 12 Pro, 12S, 12S Ultra, and 12T Pro

Xiaomi 13 series, including 13T and 13T Pro

Xiaomi 14 series and Xiaomi 14 Ultra

Xiaomi Mix Fold / Fold 2 / Fold 3

Xiaomi Civi 1S / 2 / 3

Xiaomi Pad 5 / 6 series

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, Note 14 Pro 5G, Note 13 Pro+ 5G, Note 13 Pro 5G

Xiaomi’s Commitment to Innovation

With HyperOS 2.1, Xiaomi continues to push forward in AI-driven software optimization. The update aims to improve the overall functionality, usability, and experience of its smartphones and tablets. More announcements are expected soon as Xiaomi finalizes its rollout schedule.

