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Home > Tech and Auto News > Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Vs Redmi Note 15 SE: From Processor To Camera Check Differnce Between Both The Phones Before Spending Your Hard Earn Money

Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Vs Redmi Note 15 SE: From Processor To Camera Check Differnce Between Both The Phones Before Spending Your Hard Earn Money

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 15 SE in India starting at ₹19,999, offering a 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, and a larger 5,800mAh battery. Positioned below the Redmi Note 15, it delivers similar features with slight compromises in camera and RAM.

redmi note 15 se vs redmi note 15
redmi note 15 se vs redmi note 15

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 5, 2026 11:45:21 IST

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Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Vs Redmi Note 15 SE: From Processor To Camera Check Differnce Between Both The Phones Before Spending Your Hard Earn Money

Chinese tech manufacturing brand Xiaomi has recently launched a new affordable device in the Redmi Note 15 lineup; the Redmi Note 15 SE (special edition). The phone has been launched at a starting price of Rs 19,999. The device is positioned below the Redmi Note 15 while offering a large set of specifications on paper. 

Let us see what the difference is between Redmi Note 15 SE and Redmi Note 15, here is a detailed comparison of both the phones. 

Redmi Note 15 SE vs Redmi Note 15 features and specifications 

The design of the new phone is similar to the Redmi Note 15 with the large ‘squircle’ camera at the rear panel and curved edges. Both the devices also measure and weigh the same at 7.35mm and 178g. The new Redmi Note 16 SE stands out for its ‘Crimson Reserve’ colour, which has a vegan leather back. The smartphone also comes in Frosted White and Carbon Black colours. The Redmi Note 15, on the other hand comes in Glacier Blue, Black, and Mist Purple. 

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In terms of durability, both phones have IP65 and IP66 certification for resistance against dust and water. 

The Redmi Note 15 SE and Note 15 features a 6.77-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Both devices are powered by the same Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, but there is a minor difference in performance. The Note 15 SE’s processor is paired with 6GB of RAM and the Note 15’s RAM is paired with 8GB of RAM. 

The major difference between both phones is their battery capacity. The Redmi Note 15 SE is packed with a 5,800mAh battery whereas the Redmi Note 15 is packed with a 5,520mAh battery. 

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 15 SE features a dual camera setup on the rear panel offering a primary sensor of 50MP and a 2MP depth camera while the front panel features a 20MP camera for selfie and video calling.  

The Redmi Note 15 also features a dual camera setup on the rear panel offering a primary sensor of 108MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor while both the phones have the same front camera for selfie and video calling. 

Redmi Note 15 SE vs Redmi Note 15 price 

The Redmi Note 15 SE comes at a starting price of Rs 19,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage whereas the Redmi Note 15 comes at a starting price of Rs 21,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. 

Also Read: OnePlus Nord 6 Review: Check Features, Specs, Camera And Massive 9000mAh Battery That Promises 2-Day Power

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Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Vs Redmi Note 15 SE: From Processor To Camera Check Differnce Between Both The Phones Before Spending Your Hard Earn Money

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Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Vs Redmi Note 15 SE: From Processor To Camera Check Differnce Between Both The Phones Before Spending Your Hard Earn Money

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Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Vs Redmi Note 15 SE: From Processor To Camera Check Differnce Between Both The Phones Before Spending Your Hard Earn Money
Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Vs Redmi Note 15 SE: From Processor To Camera Check Differnce Between Both The Phones Before Spending Your Hard Earn Money
Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Vs Redmi Note 15 SE: From Processor To Camera Check Differnce Between Both The Phones Before Spending Your Hard Earn Money
Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Vs Redmi Note 15 SE: From Processor To Camera Check Differnce Between Both The Phones Before Spending Your Hard Earn Money

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