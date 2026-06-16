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Home > Tech and Auto News > Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 5 Launched In India: Dimensity 8500 Ultra Chipset, AMOLED Display, RGB Lights — Check All Specs And Price

Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 5 Launched In India: Dimensity 8500 Ultra Chipset, AMOLED Display, RGB Lights — Check All Specs And Price

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Turbo 5 in India, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, 120Hz AMOLED display, RGB notification lights, and a massive 7,540mAh battery with 100W fast charging. The smartphone starts at Rs 37,999 and will go on sale from 19 June 2026.

Redmi Turbo 5
Redmi Turbo 5

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Tue 2026-06-16 13:57 IST

Chinese smartphone manufacturing giant Xiaomi has introduced the Redmi Turbo 5 in India targeting buyers who are looking for strong performance without paying a flagship level price tag. The company has also added gaming vibes to the handset by installing RGB lights. As per the company, the Turbo 5 sits right below Xiaomi’s flagship devices. Here is everything you need to know about the newly launched Redmi Turbo 5. 



Redmi Turbo 5 features, specifications, and Design 

The newly introduced Redmi Turbo 5 comes with a flat reinforced glass back which features two circular rear camera cut-outs. These cut outs get a pair of RGB lights which can be used for notifications or calls and can even sync to music. The device has a flat aluminium frame with a thickness of 8.18mm. 

The device features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 3,500 nits. The company claims that the device can show up to 68 billion colours. The device also has Dolby Vision and HDR10 Plus support. 

The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset paired with LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 onboard storage. For enhanced sustained performance, the handset also features a 5300 sq mm vapour cooling chamber. The company claims that the device supports 20 plus games at 120fps. 

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the device features a dual camera setup offering a primary sensor of 50MP Sony IMX882 which supports OIS and can record up to 4K video at 60fps while the second camera is an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. The front panel of the device features a 20MP camera for selfie and video calling. 

The handset is packed with a 7,540mAh battery supported by 100W wired fast charging, and it also supports 27W reverse charging. 

The device runs on Android 16 based HyperOS 3 out of the box, and the company promises 4 years of OS update and 6 years of security update. The device also comes with Xiaomi’s HyperConnect features that allow the phone to connect with Apple devices. 

For resistance against dust and water, the device features IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K certifications. 

Redmi Turbo 5 launch and price in India 

The company has launched the device at a starting price of Rs 37,999 for the base variant offering 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage whereas the higher storage variant offering 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage is priced at Rs 40,999. 

The device will go on sale on 19th June 2026 at 12PM.

Also Read: Huawei FreeBuds 7i And FreeBuds SE 4 All-Set To Launch In India: ANC, Long Battery Life, And Bluetooth 5.4, Check All Specs And Price 

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Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 5 Launched In India: Dimensity 8500 Ultra Chipset, AMOLED Display, RGB Lights — Check All Specs And Price
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Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 5 Launched In India: Dimensity 8500 Ultra Chipset, AMOLED Display, RGB Lights — Check All Specs And Price
Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 5 Launched In India: Dimensity 8500 Ultra Chipset, AMOLED Display, RGB Lights — Check All Specs And Price
Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 5 Launched In India: Dimensity 8500 Ultra Chipset, AMOLED Display, RGB Lights — Check All Specs And Price
Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 5 Launched In India: Dimensity 8500 Ultra Chipset, AMOLED Display, RGB Lights — Check All Specs And Price

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