Yamaha R15 Hits 1 Million Units Produced, Celebrating 16 Years Of Excellence

India Yamaha Motor has reached a significant milestone with the production of 1 million Yamaha R15 motorcycles. Since its debut in 2008, the R15 has become a favorite among young riders, known for its cutting-edge technology, sleek design, and exceptional performance. With over 90% of the units sold in India, the R15 remains a top contender in the premium motorcycle segment.

The achievement was marked at Yamaha’s Surajpur manufacturing facility, highlighting the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality products. The R15 has successfully catered to the increasing demand for premium motorcycles in India and played a vital role in expanding Yamaha’s export business.

Having been on the market for over 16 years, the Yamaha R15 continues to capture the hearts of riders. The motorcycle has evolved with every version, starting with the original R15, which featured innovations like a liquid-cooled engine, DiASil Cylinder, and Deltabox frame. Successive models, including the R15 V2.0, R15 S, and R15 V3, introduced further advancements such as an aluminium swingarm and technologies like Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) and Assist & Slipper Clutch.

The latest iteration, the R15 V4, launched in 2021, comes with even more enhancements, such as traction control, a quick shifter, and a more aerodynamic design, ensuring that the R15 continues to be a favorite for both seasoned and new riders in India.

Itaru Otani, Chairman of the India Yamaha Motor Group of Companies, expressed his thoughts on the milestone: “The R15 embodies Yamaha’s racing heritage, blending innovative technology, stunning design, and superior performance. With each new version, we have enhanced the riding experience, making it the preferred choice for young enthusiasts. We are deeply grateful to our customers for their continued trust and to our employees for their hard work, both of which have contributed to this significant achievement. Yamaha remains focused on shaping the future of performance motorcycling, ensuring the R15 continues to inspire riders for generations.”

