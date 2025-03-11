Home
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Yamaha Unveils India’s First Hybrid Motorcycle: 2025 FZ-S Fi Hybrid Launched At ₹1.44 Lakh – Check Price, Specs & Features!

Yamaha launches India’s first hybrid motorcycle, the 2025 FZ-S Fi Hybrid, featuring a 149cc engine, Smart Motor Generator, and a TFT display with navigation at Rs 1.44 lakh.

Yamaha Unveils India’s First Hybrid Motorcycle: 2025 FZ-S Fi Hybrid Launched At ₹1.44 Lakh – Check Price, Specs & Features!


India Yamaha Motor (IYM) has made history with the launch of the 2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid, marking the brand’s first hybrid motorcycle in the country. Priced at Rs 1,44,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi), this latest addition to the FZ series boasts cutting-edge technology, enhanced fuel efficiency, and a futuristic design.

Design and Features

The 2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid sports a bold and modern look with sharper tank contours and a revised aerodynamic structure. A standout design element is the integration of front turn signals within the air intake area, improving both aerodynamics and aesthetics. The model comes in two color options—Cyan Metallic Grey and Racing Blue.

Enhancing rider experience, the bike features a 4.2-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster that syncs with smartphones via the Y-Connect app. This allows access to Turn-by-Turn (TBT) navigation powered by Google Maps, real-time route guidance, intersection alerts, and road names, ensuring a seamless riding experience.

Hybrid Powertrain and Performance

Powering the 2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid is a 149cc Blue Core engine, which is now OBD-2B compliant. This model integrates Yamaha’s Smart Motor Generator (SMG) technology, enabling battery-assisted acceleration for smoother and more fuel-efficient performance. Additionally, the Stop & Start System (SSS) enhances mileage by automatically shutting off the engine when idle and restarting it instantly upon clutch input.

Comfort and Convenience Upgrades

Designed for long rides, Yamaha has optimized the handlebar positioning for improved comfort. The switch layout and horn button have also been reconfigured for easier access. Additionally, the fuel tank now features an airplane-style fuel cap, adding to its premium feel.

A Step Towards the Future of Mobility

Speaking at the launch, Itaru Otani, Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group, highlighted the company’s commitment to innovation. “The FZ brand has continuously evolved to meet customer expectations. By introducing hybrid technology in this segment, we are enhancing performance while staying committed to rider-focused innovations. Every upgrade is based on customer insights, ensuring a more refined and dynamic experience,” Otani stated.

Pricing and Availability

The 2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid is priced at Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). However, prices may vary across different locations. With its groundbreaking hybrid technology, fuel-saving features, and enhanced connectivity, this motorcycle is expected to set new benchmarks in India’s two-wheeler industry.

